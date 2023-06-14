How to get Leviathan’s Breath in Destiny 2

Released in 2017, Destiny 2 is a massively multiplayer online role-playing game developed by Bungie. It is a first-person shooter title that features a single-evolving world. Its multiplayer gaming nature and role-playing mechanic allow players to interact with each other while building their characters. Much like the previous games, one can expect a lot of added features in this one as well.

The Leviathan’s Breath is a powerful Exotic Combat Bow that has been added to Destiny 2. It fires huge bolts that stun and deal damage to unarmed fighters. When fully drawn, it creates a massive blast that damages and pushes fighters afar. The already impressive bow is further strengthened by its Catalyst upgrade. Once upgraded, it attains increased stats and additional exotic perks.

Destiny 2 guide and methods to acquire Leviathan’s Breath

Before coming to how we can acquire this bow, let's discuss its exotic perks. Exotic perks are qualities that set items apart from one another in a game. Although Leviathan’s Breath has a slow draw time, it can be powerful. It is a sturdy bow that, when dealt properly, can inflict extreme amounts of damage on enemies.

The Leviathan’s Breath can fire huge energy bolts that stun and damage unarmed fighters. This skill particularly comes in handy when participating in PvP activities. Moreover, when fully drawn, the bow creates a massive blast that damages enemies and thrusts them far away.

The Leviathan's Breath Catalyst, an upgrade for the bow, comes with its own perks. Precision hits from this weapon decrease its draw time, allowing players to take more shots in a short span of time. The catalyst also increases the carrying capacity of the quiver by five.

Location of Leviathan’s Breath in Destiny 2

You can only acquire the Leviathan’s Breath from the Exotic kiosk in the Monument to Lost Lights at the Tower. This exotic bow can be bought for approximately one Exotic Cipher, 100,000 Glimmer, one Ascendant Shard, and 150 Legendary Shards. You may have to struggle a bit to get these, but it is extremely rewarding.

Now that the Catalyst for Destiny 2 has also been released, we need to know where to find it. When you fight and successfully defeat a powerful enemy, the feature can just randomly drop on your screen. Following this, to upgrade the Leviathan's Breath Catalyst, you must kill approximately 1,500 enemies with the Bow.

Collecting and using it would grant you enhanced abilities like upgraded stats, additional perks, and benefits. This can work wonders for your overall game performance and allow you to level up faster. This bow, along with its catalyst, also comes in handy during end-game activities.

