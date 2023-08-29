Destiny 2 Season of the Witch Lost Sector rotation, rewards, and other details

Over time, Lost Sectors have become the primary place for farming Exotic armor pieces in Destiny 2. Aside from the rare instance of getting the Supernumerary Blitz public event in Neouma, players will need to run the mini-dungeons found in different corners of the open world. However, only one unique Lost Sector will be available per day for the Exotic loot.
The following article is a list of all the Lost Sectors, and the rewards they will provide, alongside the modifiers in Season of the Witch.
All Destiny 2 Season of the Witch Lost Sectors and rewards
Since a few of the Lost Sectors haven't been confirmed in Destiny 2 Season of the Witch, readers will need to wait as the days progress. However, the following table should help prepare Guardian for the loot and the particular gear pieces for their character.
September 2023
Destiny 2 Lost Sector today in Season of the Witch (August 29)
Players will need to run the Concealed Void Lost Sector located in the Asterion Abyss of Neomuna. Based on the table above, the Concealed Void will throw in Solar and Void shielded enemies, alongside Overload Fallen Captains and Barrier Servitors. Threats involve Solar elements, so any Captains with Lord of Wolves in their hands can easily melt Guardians.
Similar to any higher-tier Lost Sectors, players will need to be resourceful and play safely for limited revives. Since slaying Champions will only add to the revive number, having a heavy weapon to shut down a Champion quickly is always recommended. The Arc Surge calls for weapons such as Stormchaser, Hothead, Anarchy, Thunderlord, and more.
Tips and tricks to complete a Destiny 2 Lost Sector solo
Whether you are trying to run a Lost Sector solo in Legend or Master, having a self-sustaining load-out is always important. All three classes are powerful in their way with the right Exotics, paired with powerful Heavy weapons and elemental surges.
The following are some of the best solo load-outs for each class:
- Poison Strand Warlock: Osteo Striga and Necrotic Grip as Exotics. Suspend Grenade to keep Champions in check, while Osteo Striga can clear trash mobs and deal decent damage to the Champion.
- Invisible Void Hunters/Arc punching Hunters: Omnioculus or Gyrfalcon's Hauberk are the foundations of any invisible Void Hunter build. Similarly, Liar's Handshake or Assassin's Cowl remain top picks for Arc builds.
- Solar Titan/Strand Titan/Void Titan: Titans are masters at reducing any incoming damage from enemies, regardless of the element they are wielding. Synthoceps or Loreley for Solar, Abeyant Leap for Strand, and Heart of Inmost Light for Void are some of the notable gear pieces needed to solo a Master Lost Sector.
However, note that all the aforementioned builds and Exotics are recommendations from the writers, as players are free to use any builds they want.