Destiny 2 Season of the Witch Lost Sector rotation, rewards, and other details

Over time, Lost Sectors have become the primary place for farming Exotic armor pieces in Destiny 2. Aside from the rare instance of getting the Supernumerary Blitz public event in Neouma, players will need to run the mini-dungeons found in different corners of the open world. However, only one unique Lost Sector will be available per day for the Exotic loot.

The following article is a list of all the Lost Sectors, and the rewards they will provide, alongside the modifiers in Season of the Witch.

All Destiny 2 Season of the Witch Lost Sectors and rewards

Since a few of the Lost Sectors haven't been confirmed in Destiny 2 Season of the Witch, readers will need to wait as the days progress. However, the following table should help prepare Guardian for the loot and the particular gear pieces for their character.

September 2023

Date Name Shields Champions Surge Overcharge Rewards September 1 TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA Legs September 2 Sepulcher Arc, Solar Unstoppable and Barrier Strand/Arc/Void Linear Fusion Rifle Gauntlets September 3 Extraction Arc, Void Overload and Unstoppable Arc/Strand/Void Glaive Chest September 4 Metamorphosis Arc, Solar Overload and Unstoppable TBA TBA Helmet September 5 K1 Revelation Arc Barrier and Unstoppable Arc/Strand/Void Machine Gun Legs September 6 K1 Communion Solar, Void Barrier and Overload Arc/Strand/Void Linear Fusion Rifle Gauntlets September 7 K1 Crew Quarters Solar Barrier and Overload Arc/Strand/Void Glaive Chest September 8 Concealed Void Solar, Void Barrier and Overload Arc/Strand/Void Trace Rifle Helmet September 9 TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA Legs September 10 TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA Gauntlets September 11 TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA Chest September 12 TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA Helmet September 13 Sepulcher Arc, Solar Unstoppable and Barrier Strand/Arc/Void Linear Fusion Rifle Legs September 14 Extraction Arc, Void Overload and Unstoppable Arc/Strand/Void Glaive Gauntlets September 15 Metamorphosis Arc, Solar Overload and Unstoppable TBA TBA Chest September 16 K1 Revelation Arc Barrier and Unstoppable Arc/Strand/Void Machine Gun Helmet September 17 K1 Communion Solar, Void Barrier and Overload Arc/Strand/Void Linear Fusion Rifle Legs September 18 K1 Crew Quarters Solar Barrier and Overload Arc/Strand/Void Glaive Gauntlets September 19 Concealed Void Solar, Void Barrier and Overload Arc/Strand/Void Trace Rifle Chest September 20 TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA Helmet September 21 TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA Legs September 22 TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA Gauntlet September 23 TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA Chest September 24 Sepulcher Arc, Solar Untoppable and Barrier Strand/Arc/Void Linear Fusion Rifle Helmet September 25 Extraction Arc, Void Overload and Unstoppable Arc/Strand/Void Glaive Legs September 26 Metamorphosis Arc, Solar Overload and Unstoppable TBA TBA Gauntlet September 27 K1 Revelation Arc Barrier and Unstoppable Arc/Strand/Void Machine Gun Chest September 28 K1 Communion Solar, Void Barrier and Overload Arc/Strand/Void Linear Fusion Rifle Helmet September 29 K1 Crew Quarters Solar Barrier and Overload Arc/Strand/Void Glaive Legs September 30 Concealed Void Solar, Void Barrier and Overload Arc/Strand/Void Trace Rifle Gauntlet

Destiny 2 Lost Sector today in Season of the Witch (August 29)

Concealed Void Lost Sector (Image via Destiny 2)

Players will need to run the Concealed Void Lost Sector located in the Asterion Abyss of Neomuna. Based on the table above, the Concealed Void will throw in Solar and Void shielded enemies, alongside Overload Fallen Captains and Barrier Servitors. Threats involve Solar elements, so any Captains with Lord of Wolves in their hands can easily melt Guardians.

Concealed Void (Image via Bungie)

Similar to any higher-tier Lost Sectors, players will need to be resourceful and play safely for limited revives. Since slaying Champions will only add to the revive number, having a heavy weapon to shut down a Champion quickly is always recommended. The Arc Surge calls for weapons such as Stormchaser, Hothead, Anarchy, Thunderlord, and more.

Tips and tricks to complete a Destiny 2 Lost Sector solo

Whether you are trying to run a Lost Sector solo in Legend or Master, having a self-sustaining load-out is always important. All three classes are powerful in their way with the right Exotics, paired with powerful Heavy weapons and elemental surges.

Destiny 2 Abeyant Leap (Image via Bungie)

The following are some of the best solo load-outs for each class:

Poison Strand Warlock: Osteo Striga and Necrotic Grip as Exotics. Suspend Grenade to keep Champions in check, while Osteo Striga can clear trash mobs and deal decent damage to the Champion.

Osteo Striga and Necrotic Grip as Exotics. Suspend Grenade to keep Champions in check, while Osteo Striga can clear trash mobs and deal decent damage to the Champion. Invisible Void Hunters/Arc punching Hunters: Omnioculus or Gyrfalcon's Hauberk are the foundations of any invisible Void Hunter build. Similarly, Liar's Handshake or Assassin's Cowl remain top picks for Arc builds.

Omnioculus or Gyrfalcon's Hauberk are the foundations of any invisible Void Hunter build. Similarly, Liar's Handshake or Assassin's Cowl remain top picks for Arc builds. Solar Titan/Strand Titan/Void Titan: Titans are masters at reducing any incoming damage from enemies, regardless of the element they are wielding. Synthoceps or Loreley for Solar, Abeyant Leap for Strand, and Heart of Inmost Light for Void are some of the notable gear pieces needed to solo a Master Lost Sector.

However, note that all the aforementioned builds and Exotics are recommendations from the writers, as players are free to use any builds they want.