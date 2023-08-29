MMO
Destiny 2 Season of the Witch Lost Sector rotation, rewards, and other details

By Soumyadeep Banerjee
Modified Aug 29, 2023 04:33 IST
Destiny 2 Savathun
Destiny 2 Savathun's Throne World Lost Sector (Image via Bungie)

Over time, Lost Sectors have become the primary place for farming Exotic armor pieces in Destiny 2. Aside from the rare instance of getting the Supernumerary Blitz public event in Neouma, players will need to run the mini-dungeons found in different corners of the open world. However, only one unique Lost Sector will be available per day for the Exotic loot.

The following article is a list of all the Lost Sectors, and the rewards they will provide, alongside the modifiers in Season of the Witch.

All Destiny 2 Season of the Witch Lost Sectors and rewards

Since a few of the Lost Sectors haven't been confirmed in Destiny 2 Season of the Witch, readers will need to wait as the days progress. However, the following table should help prepare Guardian for the loot and the particular gear pieces for their character.

September 2023

Date

Name

Shields

Champions

Surge

Overcharge

Rewards

September 1

TBA

TBA

TBA

TBA

TBA

Legs

September 2

Sepulcher

Arc, Solar

Unstoppable and Barrier

Strand/Arc/Void

Linear Fusion Rifle

Gauntlets

September 3

Extraction

Arc, Void

Overload and Unstoppable

Arc/Strand/Void

Glaive

Chest

September 4

Metamorphosis

Arc, Solar

Overload and Unstoppable

TBA

TBA

Helmet

September 5

K1 Revelation

Arc

Barrier and Unstoppable

Arc/Strand/Void

Machine Gun

Legs

September 6

K1 Communion

Solar, Void

Barrier and Overload

Arc/Strand/Void

Linear Fusion Rifle

Gauntlets

September 7

K1 Crew Quarters

Solar

Barrier and Overload

Arc/Strand/Void

Glaive

Chest

September 8

Concealed Void

Solar, Void

Barrier and Overload

Arc/Strand/Void

Trace Rifle

Helmet

September 9

TBA

TBA

TBA

TBA

TBA

Legs

September 10

TBA

TBA

TBA

TBA

TBA

Gauntlets

September 11

TBA

TBA

TBA

TBA

TBA

Chest

September 12

TBA

TBA

TBA

TBA

TBA

Helmet

September 13

Sepulcher

Arc, Solar

Unstoppable and Barrier

Strand/Arc/Void

Linear Fusion Rifle

Legs

September 14

Extraction

Arc, Void

Overload and Unstoppable

Arc/Strand/Void

Glaive

Gauntlets

September 15

Metamorphosis

Arc, Solar

Overload and Unstoppable

TBA

TBA

Chest

September 16

K1 Revelation

Arc

Barrier and Unstoppable

Arc/Strand/Void

Machine Gun

Helmet

September 17

K1 Communion

Solar, Void

Barrier and Overload

Arc/Strand/Void

Linear Fusion Rifle

Legs

September 18

K1 Crew Quarters

Solar

Barrier and Overload

Arc/Strand/Void

Glaive

Gauntlets

September 19

Concealed Void

Solar, Void

Barrier and Overload

Arc/Strand/Void

Trace Rifle

Chest

September 20

TBA

TBA

TBA

TBA

TBA

Helmet

September 21

TBA

TBA

TBA

TBA

TBA

Legs

September 22

TBA

TBA

TBA

TBA

TBA

Gauntlet

September 23

TBA

TBA

TBA

TBA

TBA

Chest

September 24

Sepulcher

Arc, Solar

Untoppable and Barrier

Strand/Arc/Void

Linear Fusion Rifle

Helmet

September 25

Extraction

Arc, Void

Overload and Unstoppable

Arc/Strand/Void

Glaive

Legs

September 26

Metamorphosis

Arc, Solar

Overload and Unstoppable

TBA

TBA

Gauntlet

September 27

K1 Revelation

Arc

Barrier and Unstoppable

Arc/Strand/Void

Machine Gun

Chest

September 28

K1 Communion

Solar, Void

Barrier and Overload

Arc/Strand/Void

Linear Fusion Rifle

Helmet

September 29

K1 Crew Quarters

Solar

Barrier and Overload

Arc/Strand/Void

Glaive

Legs

September 30

Concealed Void

Solar, Void

Barrier and Overload

Arc/Strand/Void

Trace Rifle

Gauntlet

Destiny 2 Lost Sector today in Season of the Witch (August 29)

Concealed Void Lost Sector (Image via Destiny 2)

Players will need to run the Concealed Void Lost Sector located in the Asterion Abyss of Neomuna. Based on the table above, the Concealed Void will throw in Solar and Void shielded enemies, alongside Overload Fallen Captains and Barrier Servitors. Threats involve Solar elements, so any Captains with Lord of Wolves in their hands can easily melt Guardians.

Concealed Void (Image via Bungie)

Similar to any higher-tier Lost Sectors, players will need to be resourceful and play safely for limited revives. Since slaying Champions will only add to the revive number, having a heavy weapon to shut down a Champion quickly is always recommended. The Arc Surge calls for weapons such as Stormchaser, Hothead, Anarchy, Thunderlord, and more.

Tips and tricks to complete a Destiny 2 Lost Sector solo

Whether you are trying to run a Lost Sector solo in Legend or Master, having a self-sustaining load-out is always important. All three classes are powerful in their way with the right Exotics, paired with powerful Heavy weapons and elemental surges.

Destiny 2 Abeyant Leap (Image via Bungie)

The following are some of the best solo load-outs for each class:

  • Poison Strand Warlock: Osteo Striga and Necrotic Grip as Exotics. Suspend Grenade to keep Champions in check, while Osteo Striga can clear trash mobs and deal decent damage to the Champion.
  • Invisible Void Hunters/Arc punching Hunters: Omnioculus or Gyrfalcon's Hauberk are the foundations of any invisible Void Hunter build. Similarly, Liar's Handshake or Assassin's Cowl remain top picks for Arc builds.
  • Solar Titan/Strand Titan/Void Titan: Titans are masters at reducing any incoming damage from enemies, regardless of the element they are wielding. Synthoceps or Loreley for Solar, Abeyant Leap for Strand, and Heart of Inmost Light for Void are some of the notable gear pieces needed to solo a Master Lost Sector.

However, note that all the aforementioned builds and Exotics are recommendations from the writers, as players are free to use any builds they want.

