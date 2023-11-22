Destiny 2 x The Witcher collaboration: Release date, cosmetics, and more

Destiny 2 will incorporate The Witcher cosmetics in Season of the Wish. This marks another rare collaboration between Bungie and a fellow video game company. Bungie's previous joint venture emerged when a cosmetic from a different game was discovered in its looter shooter.

Destiny 2 isn't exactly known for its cosmetic collection, so it will be interesting to gauge fans' reaction to The Witcher collaboration.

Destiny 2 x The Witcher collaboration release date and other details

Based on the information revealed by Bungie, the Destiny 2 x The Witcher collaboration is set to go live on November 28, alongside the Season of the Wish. Unlike previous collaborations, the latest venture will go live at the very start of the season.

Furthermore, players will be able to purchase an entire Universal Legendary Armor ornament set for all three classes. These cosmetics will be modeled after Geralt of Rivia, which includes both of his swords. Whenever the player is in the Tower or the H.E.L.M., the equipped weapon can be spotted on their backs.

Apart from the cosmetic pieces, players will be able to purchase an emote, a Ghost Shell, a Ship, and a Sparrow. Given the general trend in the item shop, cosmetics from The Witcher collaboration will probably be priced at 1500 Silver each. The emote, Ghost Shell, Ship, and Sparrow should be a part of a separate bundle that will probably be priced at 800 Silver.

While the armor ornaments are character-specific, the other items are tailored to each account. This means players will not have to buy the emote and the other items on all three characters. Purchasing it on just one character will do.

Note that the prices are speculative. This piece will be updated once the Destiny 2 x The Witcher collaboration goes live. It's unlikely that the cosmetics will be available for Bright Dust. However, if that does happen, only one armor ornament will be available during each week, with the entire set being completed in five weeks.

It will be interesting to see how Bungie decides to proceed with the cosmetics in the Season of the Wish. These cosmetics don't offer any gameplay advantage, so using them in PvP shouldn't be a problem unless someone finds a game-breaking bug.