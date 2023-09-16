Destiny 2's weapon crafting exploit is the worst bug in the history of the game

Claiming Destiny 2 as "broken" in the current season would be an understatement. Everyone who has their crafting unlocked from The Witch Queen is able to merge Archetypes and Exotic perks in the game, further allowing them to melt Raid bosses solo. This is perhaps the worst bug in the game's history, and Bungie seems to have addressed the community with the following statement:

"Let’s all have some fun!"

Bungie did say that they are keeping an eye out in case things get "too wild." Hence, the estimated time for a fix remains unknown, especially with Bungie's no-work policy during the weekends.

The most insane Destiny 2 bug breaks the game by melting Raid bosses and endgame activities

The game-breaking Destiny 2 bug in Season of the Witch is tied to the Enclave, where the game allows players to mix and match different perk combinations on their weapons. However, at the time of release, nobody knew that this entire process would come back full circle, eventually turning the game on its head.

Here's a summary of what is happening within the Enclave:

Players who have multiple weapons and their patterns unlocked can switch Legendary Archetypes from one weapon to the other. This means an Aggressive Framed Shotgun such as Ragnhild-D will have its intrinsic Archetype swapped to a Precision Framed Auto Rifle such as the Ammit AR2.

Now, the issue here is that Ammit AR2 will now fire with the same Archetype as the Ragnhild, where the former will shoot 12 Solar ammo at the cost of one. This is the case for all weapons, where Machine Guns such as Retrofit Escapade, Grenade Launchers such as Regnant, and anything that is craftable on the Enclave can be reshaped with a Shotgun's Aggressive Framed archetype.

Similarly, any Destiny 2 Exotic intrinsic, such as Dead Messenger, Osteo Striga, and Dead Man's Tale, can be implemented in any Legendary weapon. Here is a brief explanation of the entire process:

Lock your game's FPS to 30, and tank your CPU to further reduce the frames to 24-25 FPS.

Shape the weapon you want to implement the perk in, and head to the reshape section.

Let's assume you want to take the Aggressive Frame archetype of Ragnhild-D. The process should start by opening the Ragnhild-D's crafting screen and immediately switching to the weapon you want to implement the intrinsic in.

Similarly, any Exotic perk can be switched over to a Legendary weapon as well.

If you're fast enough, the Aggressive Framed archetype can now be switched on any craftable weapon in the game.

The following video should provide a clearer idea of the entire process.

As mentioned, there hasn't been any confirmation regarding a fix, so Destiny 2 players are free to exploit and have fun as much as they want.