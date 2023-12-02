Destiny 2 Warlord's Ruin Prison Cell encounter guide: Mechanics, how to escape, and more

Destiny 2 Warlord's Ruin is the newest dungeon to be added to the game. This is the last dungeon of the Lightfall expansion, considering that the Season of the Wish is the final season in this expansion as well. Unlike some of the other dungeons in the game, this one is a bit more laid back, although it has a fair number of puzzles to keep players busy.

Like any end-game content, the Destiny 2 Warlord's Ruin dungeon also has multiple encounters. Here's how you can solve the Warlord's Ruin Prison Cell encounter in Destiny 2.

How to complete Destiny 2 Warlord's Ruin Prison Cell encounter

The Destiny 2 Warlord's Ruin Prison Cell encounter is a simple puzzle, but it requires a lot of coordination between players. This puzzle revolves around unlocking the door to the prison cell.

When teleported into the cells, two players will be able to see two skeletons with markings on the ground. One player will be able to see a lever embedded in the wall. You will also be able to see rotating mechanisms on the walls of the cells—there are six such rotating mechanisms in total.

The number to the left of the skeleton hints at the number of rotating mechanisms that need to be turned in the anti-clockwise direction. Similarly, the number which is to the right of the skeleton refers to the number of rotating mechanisms that need to be turned in a clockwise direction.

Once all these mechanisms are rotating, the third player will be required to shoot the lever, which is embedded in the Destiny 2 Warlord's Ruin Prison Cell encounter. If the mechanisms have been rotated in the correct sequence, then the doors will open up. If not, the levers will just reset, and you will have to start from scratch.

What's most interesting about this section is that this sequence can be completed solo. While the main gates are locked, there are areas through which you can travel between the cells to interact with the rotating mechanisms in the Destiny 2 Warlord's Ruin Prison Cell encounter.

Once the mechanisms have been shot at and the lever has been activated, you will be able to leave your cell and progress further through the dungeon.

This encounter is slightly easier to complete solo because it doesn't require communicating with teammates. In fact, without proper communication with your team, this encounter can be really difficult to complete.