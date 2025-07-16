Destiny 2 Melas Panoplia Exotic armor guide: How to get, perks, and more

The Destiny 2 Melas Panoplia Exotic armor is perhaps one of the most intriguing pieces of gear in the game. Classified as a Gauntlet for the Titan class, it's debuting alongside other Exotics in The Edge of Fate expansion. While it's just another piece of armor, it has a very unique Exotic Perk, taking inspiration from Thor himself, or perhaps The Armorer from Mandalorian.
Whichever be the scenario, this piece of gear is powerful, and in the right hands and with the right build, you'll be able to smite enemies (and other players) with divine rage. That being said, here's how to get the Destiny 2 Melas Panoplia Exotic armor.
How to get the Destiny 2 Melas Panoplia Exotic armor
Destiny 2 Melas Panoplia Exotic armor can only be obtained after you complete The Edge of Fate campaign missions. This is also true for the Graviton Spike Exotic weapon, which can only be obtained once everything else has been completed. This process will take some time, so best not to rush it.
Much like the aforementioned Exotic, the armor will also be associated with a Hidden Quest you will have to find and obtain after the campaign is complete.
Note: Information about the Quest will be updated.
Destiny 2 Melas Panoplia Exotic Armor perks
Much like all other Exotics, Melas Panoplia offers excellent protection and has amazing stats. If you're looking for a Titan build that unleashes hell on the battlefield, look no further. Its perk is called Forge Master. Here's how it's defined and works:
"Collecting a Firesprite or rapid Solar final blows makes you a Forge Master, allowing you to recall your Throwing Hammer. After impacting a target, recall your hammer at full intensity to perform a Perfect Recall, causing an explosion of forge slag. Perfect Recalls and collecting Firesprites extend your time as a Forge Master."
In short, if you can recall your Throwing Hammer in good time and collect Firesprites simultaneously, you can keep tossing the hammer about indefinitely. This makes the perk insanely powerful, enabling you to lock down targets with ease. For Solar Titans out there, now is your time to truly shine.
