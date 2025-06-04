All upcoming Exotics in Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate

Destiny 2's last season in The Final Shape expansion lacked any Exotic piece, allowing players to form builds based on older gear pieces. However, the upcoming expansion, The Edge of Fate, comes several Exotic gear pieces to fill in the void that Episode Heresy left. Some of these pieces include a unique Hand Cannon, a Scout Rifle, and armor pieces as well.

Bungie recently lifted the embargo on the upcoming gear pieces for the new expansion. This article will list every Exotic coming with the launch of The Edge of Fate expansion.

All Exotics launching with Destiny 2 The Edge of Fate

At the time of writing this article, Bungie and prominent content creators revealed five Exotic gear pieces, including two weapons and three armor pieces. The weapon arsenal will provide a Hand Cannon and a Scout Rifle, alongside an armor piece for each class.

Here's a list of the Exotic pieces and how they work:

Graviton Spike:

Graviton Spike in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie/AztecrossYT)

The first Exotic Hand Cannon in five years, Graviton Spike forms a unique take on blending elements in one weapon. Players can shoot out Arc and Stasis damage with two unique perks that complements the two damage type. Its intrinsic perk, Temporal Manipulation, allow its user to switch between fast firing Arc mode and slow firing Stasis mode. Kills or precision hits overcharge the other element for increased effects.

The Exotic perk, Temporal Anomaly, shoots out powerful elemental projectiles when overcharged, where Arc mode will call upon lightning strikes and Stasis mode creates a Stasis explosion.

Third Iteration:

Third Iteration in Destiny 2 (Image via AztecrossYT/Bungie)

The Exotic Scout Rifle of the bunch, Third Iteration is a Void weapon with multiple firing modes and Void synergies. It comes with the Intrinsic perk Tri-Planner Mass Driver, that fires a Void projectile spread. However, upon aiming the weapon, the spread can be narrowed down. This can then be paired with the weapon's Exotic perk, Amalgamation Rounds, which fires a powerful shot upon aiming the weapon without firing.

The powerful shot can then mark a target, allowing the weapon to further deal increased damage against the marked target. The weapon also has a Catalyst that acts as the Void Demoralize perk.

The following are the armor pieces revealed for The Edge of Fate launch:

Menas Panoplia Exotic Titan Gauntlet: Grants a 'Forge Master' buff with collecting Firesprites or performing Solar final blows. The buff allows the user to recall their hammer. Collecting more Firesprites or recalling after impacting a target will extend the buff duration.

Grants a 'Forge Master' buff with collecting Firesprites or performing Solar final blows. The buff allows the user to recall their hammer. Collecting more Firesprites or recalling after impacting a target will extend the buff duration. Eunoia Exotic Warlock Gauntlet: Hellion projectiles deal increased damage based on the distance they travel. The Hellion will eventually turn into scorching shrapnels based on the distance they travel.

Hellion projectiles deal increased damage based on the distance they travel. The Hellion will eventually turn into scorching shrapnels based on the distance they travel. Moirai Exotic Hunter chest piece: Threaded Spike can bounce between Tangles and detonates them. The Tangles can rewoven, and catches without Tangles generate melee energy.

