Best ways to heal in The Nether of Destiny 2 Heresy

Healing inside The Destiny 2 Nether is the most important task a player can do for themselves or their allies. Bungie has decided to launch a seasonal activity by fully disabling health regeneration or healing via abilities in any way. For this, everyone must rely on limited sources and progress through the depths of the Dreadnaught by scrapping together what is available.

However, not all hope is lost, as there are a few easy tricks to heal your character or your allies inside The Nether of Destiny 2 Heresy. This article lists all the healing sources available inside The Nether.

Every healing option inside Destiny 2 The Nether

Before getting into the Destiny 2 The Nether healing options, note that abilities such as Healing Turret, Devour, Rift, Cure, Restoration, and the Support Framed Auto Rifles do not provide healing in any way. However, Bungie might make a slight exception for the Support Framed in the future, details of which remain unknown for now.

Well of Radiance super for Warlocks in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

For this reason, you must make do with a few limited options available within the Dreadnaught and in some of your weapons. Here is a list of things you can stock up on inside The Nether to heal yourself and your allies:

Health Orbs from enemies and pots. These are the same as the Attrition Orbs found inside Nightfall Strikes.

These are the same as the Attrition Orbs found inside Nightfall Strikes. Finishing Heal Boon after defeating an encounter. This allows a player to cast a healing burst upon performing a finisher.

after defeating an encounter. This allows a player to cast a healing burst upon performing a finisher. Paracausal Health Boon grants increased health orbs from pots.

grants increased health orbs from pots. Classic Healing Boon heals a player if they cast a Class ability.

heals a player if they cast a Class ability. Recuperation mod paired with Orbs of Power. Get any source for Orbs in your weapon or armor, alongside the Recuperation mod in your leg armor.

Get any source for Orbs in your weapon or armor, alongside the Recuperation mod in your leg armor. Crimson Exotic Hand Cannon is the best option for solo plays inside The Nether. It will grant you an instant health regeneration after defeating enemies.

is the best option for solo plays inside The Nether. It will grant you an instant health regeneration after defeating enemies. Unrelenting Legendary perk on a weapon will provide health regeneration after defeating multiple enemies quickly. Area-Denial Framed Grenade Launchers are the best with this perk.

on a weapon will provide health regeneration after defeating multiple enemies quickly. Area-Denial Framed Grenade Launchers are the best with this perk. Knockout Aspect for Titans will grant you a portion of health upon defeating enemies with powered melee attacks.

will grant you a portion of health upon defeating enemies with powered melee attacks. Lumina Exotic Hand Cannon is the best weapon to heal allies at this time.

is the best weapon to heal allies at this time. Rat King Exotic Sidearm with Catalyst will grant health after reloading on kills.

will grant health after reloading on kills. Suros Regime with Catalyst has a chance to grant health on kills.

has a chance to grant health on kills. Le Monarque with Catalyst has an in-built Unrelenting perk.

has an in-built Unrelenting perk. No Backup Plans Titan Exotic Gauntlet can grant health regeneration with Shotgun kills.

can grant health regeneration with Shotgun kills. One-Eyed Mask Titan Exotic Helmet for gaining over-shield.

Health orbs in The Nether of Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

There is a chance Bungie might disable or nerf some of these options in the coming days, as the developer wants players to invest in a variety of builds rather than being limited to a few options.

