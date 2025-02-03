Destiny 2 Episode Heresy weekly reset (February 4 to 11): New Episode, new Dungeon, and more

Destiny 2 Episode Heresy marks the final entry for The Final Shape expansion, and also the conclusive chapter in the Light vs. Darkness saga. The expected runtime for this Episode is approximately four months, with a weekly reset scheduled every Tuesday. These resets will bring in the usual changes to some of the core aspects of the game, alongside significant additions over the next few months, such as events, sandbox updates, and more.

This article lists the new updates coming every week for the four months of Episode Heresy, from Act 1 to 3. Readers should note that this article will also be updated with new information every week.

All upcoming content with Destiny 2 weekly reset in Episode Heresy (February 4 to 11)

Here is a summarized list of everything coming with the upcoming weekly reset in Episode Heresy:

Episode Heresy Act I

New Nightfall

King's Fall, Garden of Salvation, Pit of Heresy, and Spire of the Watcher as pinnacle rotators

Vox Obscura as Exotic rotator

New Dungeon "Sundered Doctrine"

New weekly challenges

Episode Heresy first week

Destiny 2 Nether activity (Image via Bungie)

The first week of Episode Heresy will bring in a new seasonal activity called the Nether, alongside new weapons, armor pieces, sandbox changes, and seasonal questlines. Players will also get a new Artifact with perks, which will typically require EXP to unlock.

Episode Heresy will consist of three acts. These are expected to run for a total of four months, until Bungie brings in a new mini-expansion or a major DLC.

Readers can refer to our articles on Heresy Artifact perks and Exotic armor changes to get a clearer idea of what is in store for them.

Pinnacle weekly rotators

King's Fall, Garden of Salvation, Pit of Heresy, and Spire of the Watcher will be listed as pinnacle activities in the first week of the season. Note that these have been listed based on the ongoing rotation. This section will be updated if Bungie lists other activities after the season's launch.

King's Fall has a Master variant, allowing players to get the Adept weapons. The Raid also grants an Exotic Scout Rifle, Touch of Malice, at the end. Garden of Salvation got its Legendary weapons re-issued, making the Raid as vital as any other endgame.

Spire of the Watcher provides a Master variant for Artifice armor, alongside a Solar Bow at the end. Lastly, Pit of Heresy has some decent weapons and armor, although not something to spend countless hours on.

Exotic mission

Vox Obscura in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

The first-ever Exotic mission in Destiny 2, Vox Obscura, will be active from February 4 to 11. Players can run this activity and get the Dead Messenger Grenade Launcher.

Sundered Doctrine Dungeon

The Sundered Doctrine is the new Dungeon scheduled for release on February 7, 2025. Note that the Dungeon pinnacle will be shifted from Vesper's Host to Sundered Doctrine, once the latter goes live.

This means that running Vesper's Host after February 7 will not drop any pinnacle gear, except for the times when it is specifically listed for pinnacle weekly rotations.

Until the release of a new Dungeon, Sundered Doctrine will be everyone's primary location for pinnacle gear pieces besides Raid, Pathfinder, and other rotating activities.

Any weekly challenges, Nightfall Strikes, and associated rewards remain unknown until the Episode launch. This article will be updated with extra information when they become available on February 4.

