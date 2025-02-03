All Exotic weapon changes in Destiny 2 Episode Heresy Act I

Destiny 2 Exotic weapons are always a league above the rest. They come with special perks that hold a lot of power, and can synergize well with a Guardian's element, kick-starting a build in the endgame. Some Exotic weapons have been helping the community clear every bit of content in the game, while some others are still lying in a player's inventory, collecting dust.

This article goes over some Exotic weapons and lists some of the changes to them confirmed for Heresy Act I.

Disclaimer: The notes mentioned here are based on Bungie's official website.

Destiny 2 Exotic weapon changes in Heresy Act I

1) Buffs

Thunderlord in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Here is a list of buffs implemented on selected Exotic weapons for Heresy Act I:

Lorentz Driver: Added effect where the first trigger of the perk will grant six ammo.

Added effect where the first trigger of the perk will grant six ammo. Delicate Tomb: Increased chance of getting Ionic Traces from minor enemies. The damage of the perk was increased by x2. The added effect allows the perk to linger until the weapon is fired.

Increased chance of getting Ionic Traces from minor enemies. The damage of the perk was increased by x2. The added effect allows the perk to linger until the weapon is fired. Centrifuse: Increased magazine size up to 45.

Increased magazine size up to 45. Wardcliff Coil: Added effect that grants one Bolt Charge to nearby allies with every two rockets fired.

Added effect that grants one Bolt Charge to nearby allies with every two rockets fired. Quicksilver Storm: Reduced the number of shots required to activate rocket-propelled grenades.

Reduced the number of shots required to activate rocket-propelled grenades. Thunderlord: Added effect where lightning strikes will grant a Bolt Charge to the user.

Added effect where lightning strikes will grant a Bolt Charge to the user. Vexcalibur: Increased damage against Vex by 25%. The added effect allows users to disorient minor Vex enemies.

Increased damage against Vex by 25%. The added effect allows users to disorient minor Vex enemies. The Queenbreaker: Increased chain range. Perk allows a three-round burst with sustained damage.

2) Rework:

Telesto in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Here is a list of reworks implemented on selected Exotic weapons for Heresy Act I:

Telesto: Added effect where ammo refill happens with Void kills. Additionally, the Catalyst perks now grant special reloads to cause a rain of Telesto projectiles.

Added effect where ammo refill happens with Void kills. Additionally, the Catalyst perks now grant special reloads to cause a rain of Telesto projectiles. The Fourth Horseman: Added effect where the weapon refills with kills.

Added effect where the weapon refills with kills. Lord of Wolves: Increased range at the cost of base damage. The exotic perk now activates on hip-fire instead of a special reload. Catalyst adds Scorch with "Release the Wolves", alongside increased Scorch spread with ADS kills.

Increased range at the cost of base damage. The exotic perk now activates on hip-fire instead of a special reload. Catalyst adds Scorch with "Release the Wolves", alongside increased Scorch spread with ADS kills. Borealis: Increased Stability and Aim Assist.

Destiny 2 Episode Heresy Act I is scheduled to be released on February 4, 2025.

