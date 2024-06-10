Destiny 2 Salvation's Edge loot table for all encounters 

Destiny 2 Salvation's Edge loot table has some interesting Legendary weapons for Guardians. Some specific weapons are tied to the pool through the five encounters, allowing players to farm a particular gear piece for one encounter only. Typically, since Salvation's Edge is currently the pinnacle Raid, all gear pieces are farmable from every encounter.

This article lists all the weapons associated with the loot pool of their respective encounters in Salvation's Edge Raid. Note that the secret chests do not drop new weapons locked in the player's Collections.

Complete loot table of Destiny 2 Salvation's Edge Raid

As mentioned, the Salvation's Edge Raid has six Legendary weapons, one Exotic, and Legendary armor pieces for all three classes. Note that the Exotic weapon and the Legendary gear pieces aren't farmable until they move to the rotation once a new Raid comes along.

Destiny 2 Salvation's Edge loot table infographic (Image via Blueberries. gg)

The following list will help you do just that.

1st encounter loot:

First encounter arena in Destiny 2 Salvation's Edge (Image via Bungie)

The first encounter is called Substratum, introducing a basic mechanic of the Raid that players have to follow throughout the remaining four encounters. Here is a list of all weapons and armor pieces that can drop from the completing chest:

Nullify Solar Legendary Pulse Rifle

Non-Denouement Arc Legendary Bow

Imminence Strand Submachine Gun

Legendary gauntlets

Legendary chest armor

Note that a player will get any one of the items mentioned above. However, any loot dropping from the chest will be +3 from the total active power level of the player, be it a weapon or an armor piece.

2nd encounter loot:

The second encounter is the first boss encounter in the Raid, allowing players to follow a mechanic similar to the first encounter, and then defeat a boss in the middle.

Here are the loots associated with the encounter:

Non-Denouement Arc Legendary Bow

Forthcoming Deviance Void Legendary Glaive

Summum Bonum Arc Legendary Sword

Legendary helmet

Legendary class item

3rd encounter loot:

The third encounter requires attention for all players in the fireteam, as it's all about solving complicated mechanics all while trying to survive from hoards of enemies, and being on the clock for a wipe timer.

The loots are as follows:

Nullify Solar Legendary Pulse Rifle

Forthcoming Deviance Void Legendary Glaive

Critical Anomaly Stasis Legendary Sniper Rifle

Legendary gauntlets

4th encounter loot:

The fourth encounter proved to be a nightmare for every team that participated in the World's First race. An average of eight hours was spent by all the leading teams on Day 1, where most couldn't figure out the basic mechanics of the encounter. However, with almost three days passed, and the contest mode no longer being active, running the encounter is easier.

Here is the list of all the loots available after completing the 4th encounter in Salvation's Raid:

Non-Denouement Arc Legendary Bow

Imminence Strand Legendary Submachine Gun

Summum Bonum Arc Legendary Sword

Legendary leg armor

Legendary chest piece

5th encounter loot:

Lastly, the final boss, The Witness, brings forth a mighty encounter for players to beat. The whole sequence requires players to read shapes, form shapes, evade an insta-kill attack from the boss, and a stressful boss DPS phase.

The following is a list of all weapons and armor pieces available from The Witness encounter:

Euphony Strand Exotic Linear Fusion Rifle (Kinetic slot)

Nullify Solar Legendary Pulse Rifle

Summum Bonum Arc Legendary Sword

Critical Anomaly Stasis Legendary Sniper Rifle

Legendary helmet

Legendary leg armor

