All secret chest locations guide in Destiny 2 Salvation's Edge 

Aside from the complicated mechanics and convoluted callouts, Destiny 2 Raids also come with hidden lore entries and loot chests. The latter is often more useful for players, as loot is always important when running endgame content. However, the locations of these chests are not easy to come by, as they can easily evade the fireteam's eye if they are not paying attention.

This article lists all the secret chest locations hidden inside the Salvation's Edge Raid. Note that the community has found two chests so far. This article will be updated once additional chests are discovered.

Secret chest locations in Destiny 2 Salvation's Edge Raid

Both chests discovered in the Raid are located within the two major jumping puzzles between encounters. These are called "traversal encounters" by many, basically signifying the period inside an activity where all members must look for tricky platforms or terrain, and make it through to the next major section without dying.

Trending

The first chest is located within the jumping puzzle found after defeating the "Herald of Finality," which is the second encounter. The second chest, on the other hand, can be found in the jumping puzzle after the fourth encounter, and just before the final Witness boss fight.

Secret chest location #1

After defeating the Herald of Finality boss, head to the south part of the arena to progress further into the Raid. After taking the red elevator up, you will come across multiple ledges of the black structure you are in. Keep ascending until you and your fireteam are in a room with glowing orange stones attached to the ceiling and two Subjugator bosses named "Omen of the Witness."

Glowing orange stone room in Destiny 2 (Image via Cheese Forever/YouTube)

Defeat both those mini-bosses, head to the back side of the area, and then take a left. You will see an entire wall of yellow stones with a small path carved at the bottom.

To the left from the Orange room (Image via Cheese Forever/YouTube)

Crouch and squeeze through the small hold to find the first secret chest.

Secret chest location #2

The second chest is located just before the Witness boss fight, within the long traversal section with roots and block platforms.

To find the chest, stop before the huge doorway leading to the boss fight and jump down to your right.

Jumping to the right from the final door to the boss in Destiny 2 (Image via KackisHD/YouTube)

Try standing on one of the small ledges attached to the wall or you can take a safer approach and jump to one of the major platforms on the right.

The small opening from the platforms on the right in Destiny 2 (Image via Skarrow9/YouTube)

Either way, look for an opening on the bottom-right wall from the huge door, and eventually, you will come across the secret chest. This should be directly below the boss arena.

Check out Sportskeeda for more Destiny 2 guides: