Imminence god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvE and PvP 

Imminence is one of the six Legendary Raid weapons in the Destiny 2 Salvation's Edge. Players can get this SMG exclusively from the Raid, and collect enough deepsight versions to craft it. Imminence is a 900 RPM Lightweight Framed Legendary weapon, firing Strand damage with every bullet.

This article lists the best perks of this raid weapon for both PvE and PvP. Fans of both game modes will be happy to know that Imminence packs a lot of perks catering to all kinds of players in the game.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and relies solely on the writer's opinion.

Imminence PvE god roll in Destiny 2

Imminence Submachine Gun PvE god roll in Destiny 2 (Image via D2Gunsmith)

Here is a list of perks recommended on the Imminence Submachine Gun for PvE:

Corkscrew Rifling for increased Stability, Range, and Handling

Flared Magwell for increased reload speed and Stability

Slice for severing a target by firing the weapon right after using a class ability

Chaos Reshaped, for increased damage on the weapon after being in combat. This effect doubles after being in combat longer and periodically heals the user

Chaos Reshaped is a new Legendary perk available on the Raid weapons for now. It is a great damage perk to have in long fights, or for anyone looking to clear groups of mobs in an encounter.

For the third column, however, players can choose between utility perks such as Pugilist or Demolitionist, depending on the ability they want more.

Imminence PvP god roll in Destiny 2

Imminence god roll guide for PvP (Image via D2Gunsmith)

Here is a list of perks recommended on the Imminence Submachine Gun for PvP:

Polygonal Rifling for increased Stability on the weapon

Accurized Rounds for increased Range on the weapon

Dynamic Sway Reduction for increased Stability and aim-assist after holding down the trigger for a long time

Kill Clip for a 33% increased damage after reloading on kills

Target Lock is another great damage perk to have for PvP, but it has been nerfed for the Submachine Gun types. Desperate Measures is another damage perk that can be activated with a kill but grants a reduced damage bonus compared to Kill Clip.

Hence, after crafting the weapon, go for the combination mentioned above for PvP.

How to get the Imminence Submachine Gun in Destiny 2?

The Imminence Submachine Gun can be picked from specific encounters of the Salvation's Edge Raid. The first and the fourth encounters of the Raid drop this Submachine Gun, alongside a red-border version at the end, provided a player has the weapon unlocked in Collections.

Having the weapon unlocked will also help them get a copy from the secret chests in Salvation's Edge as well.

