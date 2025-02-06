Destiny 2 Tome of Want explained 

The Tome of Want might be one of the most complicated mechanics in Destiny 2 Heresy. It is meant to replace the Tonic system from previous Episodes, where players can gain bonuses for artifact perks, and attune weapons to boost the drop rate of a specific gear piece. However, navigating through the Tome of Want can be a bit challenging, as the game doesn't do an excellent job of holding the hands of new players in this regard.

This article will guide you through the basics of the Tome of Want in Episode Heresy, explaining how to get every currency and unlock the upgrades for the specific weapons you want.

How to get the Tome of Want in Destiny 2

The Tome of Want can be obtained from the Shaping Slab vendor inside Eris' Apartment. Once you go through the first 11 steps in the "Echoed Warnings" seasonal questline, the Slab will reward you with the Tome of Want.

Trending

Tome of Want from Slab in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

The following section will show you how to use this item.

Tome of Want full guide in Destiny 2

The Tome of Want is a seasonal item that lets players target-farm weapons, armor pieces, and even upgrade materials. To access the Tome, open your inventory and interact to open the Tome screen on the top, beside Tonic Capsule.

Here, you will find two main sections. One showcases the buffs of artifact perks, called "Tome Engravings." The other section, "Ritual Rites", displays slots that allow you to put in special tablets and get specific loot from ritual activities.

Let us go over each section:

Tome Engravings

Tome Engravings in Destiny 2 Tome of Want (Image via Bungie)

The Tome Engravings section shows the buffs granted on some of your artifact perks. Currently, you can get boosts for the King's Vestige and Dielectric perks. There are eight slots in total for the entire "Tome Engravings" section, all of which will be unlocked as weeks progress.

Ritual Rites

Tome of Want Scripture for upgrade materials in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

In this section, you will see three slots that allow you to equip different tablets called "Scriptures" and activate a "ritual" on the Tome to start the process. Here's how to get through it:

In the first slot, you can equip a blue Scripture, which will give you the option to farm Episode weapons, World weapons, armor pieces, or materials. In the second slot, you can enhance the options in the first slot, and select the type of weapons or armor you want. In the third slot, you can select the "Ritual of Desire" to activate the Tome. Next, your task is to defeat enemies in ritual activities or Nether and get the selected loot as drops. Each ritual will grant you three charges, meaning you can get three of the loot items you have selected via the Scriptures. To deactivate the Tome, simply click on "Suspend Ritual" in the third slot.

Here's an example to further clear things up:

Let us assume you have equipped a blue Scripture for Episode weapons. In the second slot, you can equip a purple Scripture for an Auto Rifle to further modify and target-farm. Then, in the third slot, you can select "Ritual of Desire".

Scriptures for seasonal weapons and Auto Rifle (Image via Bungie)

Doing so will form a progression bar on the Tome. This bar can be progressed through by killing enemies in ritual activities or Nether.

Progress of Tome of Want after activating ritual (Image via Bungie)

Once the bar reaches 100%, the seasonal Auto Rifle will be rewarded, and a charge will be consumed. There are three total charges, allowing you to get the Auto Rifle three times in total. Once all three charges have been spent, repeat the process of equipping Scriptures, and complete a ritual once again.

Ritual progress on the Tome of Want in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

For specific purple Scriptures, you will encounter a requirement to purchase a certain number of rewards. To bypass this, you can simply equip blue Scriptures, enable the Tome, defeat enemies, and fill the progression bar for rewards.

Since each ritual gives you three rewards, you will need to equip Scriptures and activate the Tome five times to unlock all purple Scriptures.

Purple Scripture unlock requirement in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Scriptures can also be obtained as random drops from enemies anywhere in the game.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Destiny 2 guides and news:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback