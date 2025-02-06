The easiest way to get The Queenbreaker Catalyst in Destiny 2

The Queenbreaker is currently one of the most powerful Heavy weapons in Destiny 2 Heresy. This Arc Linear Fusion Rifle was introduced back in Year 2 Forsaken and had since been collecting dust in the community's vault for a long time. Then, Episode Heresy came along, and Bungie decided to introduce a few changes to the weapon, making it the most-used Heavy weapon in a season for the first week.

To summarize some of the changes, The Queenbreaker now has two firing modes — the one-shot mode from before, and a new three-burst mode. Additionally, The Queenbreaker also has a Catalyst now, which grants the Rewind Rounds perk on the weapon.

This Catalyst is the meat of the weapon's primary damage output against the endgame bosses. However, it is based on RNG drops, and getting it requires luck. This article lists the easiest way to get the Catalyst in Destiny 2, where players can do the entire process solo.

How to get The Queenbreaker Catalyst solo in Destiny 2

Before getting the Catalyst, it is important to get the weapon first. For The Queenbreaker, you need to be lucky while opening an Exotic Engram, as the weapon doesn't have a dedicated Exotic Quest or a listing on the Tower Kiosk. An easier way to get it is via the Fated Exotic Engrams on Xur per weekend, and keep opening the Engrams until The Queenbreaker drops.

Once you have the weapon, you are now ready to farm the Catalyst. The general rule for The Queenbreaker Catalyst is to run ritual activities, such as Vanguard Strikes, Crucible, and Gambit, and get the Catalyst randomly as a drop. However, doing so will take up most of your time, as each match or Strike mission lasts 10-15 minutes.

Instead, you can launch a Private PvP match, set the timer and score limit to as low as possible, and keep running it until the Catalyst drops. The best match choice is Collision, with the following settings:

Game Type: Collision

Collision Map: Any

Any Capture Zone Speed: Fast

Fast Match Time Limit: 5 minutes

5 minutes Match Score limit: 5

The rest of the settings do not matter. You can launch the private match with the aforementioned settings as a solo player. Next, head to the flag and wait until it is captured. If the score limit is set to 5, it should take you thirty seconds to reach it and finish the match. If you are lucky, you may get the Catalyst on the first try.

If luck is not on your side, exit to Orbit, and repeat the process until The Queenbreaker Catalyst drops.

