Destiny 2 Graviton Spike Exotic weapon guide: How to get, perks, and more

The Destiny 2 Graviton Spike Exotic weapon is the newest Hand Cannon on the block. It packs a powerful punch, and with two distinct perks, it's a great sidearm to have on your character. There's quite a bit of exploration and back-and-forth you'll have to do to obtain it, but it's worth the effort.

Without much ado, here's how to get the Destiny 2 Graviton Spike Exotic weapon. Keep in mind that this Quest is easier with friends, but can be done solo, if you so choose.

How to get the Destiny 2 Graviton Spike Exotic weapon

Interact with the Altar of Relativity to start the Quest (Image via Bungie | YouTube/xHOUNDISHx)

Much like all Exotic weapons in Destiny 2, the Graviton Spike will see you doing a lot of Quests and legwork before you get your hands on it. To start, you'll have to complete The Edge of Fate Campaign, which in itself will take some time, if you're a casual player. I wouldn't recommend you rush it, as there's a lot of storytelling and lore.

Next, you'll want to make your way to the Altar of Relativity on Kepler and accept the Quest "Graviton Through the Ages." You'll be instructed to speak to Lodi and then to The Emeritus. Both can be found on the HUB on Kepler. After this, you'll have to make your way to the Outer Steppes and use the Rosetta to find a command module within the indicated search zone.

You'll need to use Matterspark a lot (Image via Bungie | YouTube/xHOUNDISHx)

Once completed, the Quest will update, and you'll have to find the "lost Department of External Observations weapon piece" within another search area. There will be three nodes that you'll have to charge using your Matterspark. Once done, you'll be directed to a room, in which you'll find a piece of the weapon.

You'll then have to return to The Emeritus and speak to him to get an update about the Destiny 2 Graviton Spike Exotic weapon. Like before, you'll once more have to use the Rosetta to triangulate the location of the weapon piece. After this, you'll again have to return to Lodi, who will task you with searching for another weapon piece in Augur's Bethel.

The final puzzle can be tricky, but it's very simple to overcome (Image via Bungie | YouTube/xHOUNDISHx)

If you're wondering what's next, and if you've guessed "return to The Emeritus," you'd be right. After you speak with this NPC, you'll be tasked with obtaining Vex Data Fragments. This shouldn't take long, as many will spawn in the designated area. Finally, to obtain the last piece, you'll have to search for it in the Aionian Campus.

There's a small puzzle for you to solve, for which you'll need to find Mattermorph. The goal will be to use a relocator to get through a locked door. The last thing to do will be to participate in The Sieve to obtain the Destiny 2 Graviton Spike Exotic weapon.

What are the perks of the Destiny 2 Graviton Spike Exotic weapon?

The Destiny 2 Graviton Spike Exotic weapon has two distinct perks. They are: Temporal Manipulation and Temporal Anomaly.

Here's what each of these perks does:

Temporal Manipulation: [Alternate Weapon Action] to swap between fast-firing Arc mode or slow-firing Stasis mode. Final blows and precision hits overcharge the opposing mode to enable additional effects. Arc mode calls down lightning strikes, while Stasis mode creates an explosion and a formation of Stasis crystals.

[Alternate Weapon Action] to swap between fast-firing Arc mode or slow-firing Stasis mode. Final blows and precision hits overcharge the opposing mode to enable additional effects. Arc mode calls down lightning strikes, while Stasis mode creates an explosion and a formation of Stasis crystals. Temporal Anomaly: While overcharged, each mode expends a portion of the overcharge for additional effects on final blows or precision hits.

All in all, if you enjoy using Hand Cannons, the Destiny 2 Graviton Spike Exotic weapon is going to be your pride and joy. Perhaps the only downside is the amount of time and legwork you'll have to endure to obtain the weapon. Thankfully, given its stats and perks, it's well worth the effort. Since it's post-campaign activity, there's no need to rush to get it.

