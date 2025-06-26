New Dark Matter abilities and upgrades revealed for Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate 

The new Dark Matter abilities will play into how a Destiny 2 player explores and counters the terrains of Kepler in The Edge of Fate. These abilities, however, are exclusive to the new region and can be upgraded into something far more lethal than their default state. Note that the Dark Matter comes with two primary skills, as revealed by Bungie so far, including the Matterspark and Mattermorph.

With the developer live stream that took place on June 24, both of these abilities were showcased with multiple tunings, including increased combat capabilities, utilities, and other enhancements.

This article lists those upgrades ahead of the official launch, providing players an idea of what to expect from the open world.

All abilities showcased for the new Dark Matter mechanic in Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate

Matterspark is going through a vent in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Here is a list of upgrades on the Dark Matter abilities that are coming with the new expansion:

Matterspark:

Matterspark I: Normal functions of a Matterspark, allowing the player to become a ball of lightning and then launch towards an enemy horde to deal AOE arc damage.

Normal functions of a Matterspark, allowing the player to become a ball of lightning and then launch towards an enemy horde to deal AOE arc damage. Matterspark II: Adds different abilities to Matterspark, allowing the players to collect blast cores and charges to create an ultimate blast of energy, disabling enemy shields. The timer for the Matterspark transformation can be extended as well.

Adds different abilities to Matterspark, allowing the players to collect blast cores and charges to create an ultimate blast of energy, disabling enemy shields. The timer for the Matterspark transformation can be extended as well. Matterspark III: Players can become Matterspark anywhere in the Kepler open world. Infinite timer for Matterspark transformation, and allows access to small corners and vents in the destination.

Players can become Matterspark anywhere in the Kepler open world. Infinite timer for Matterspark transformation, and allows access to small corners and vents in the destination. Matterspark IV: Increases Matterspark's combat capabilities. Deals more arc damage to enemies, and inflicts Jolt to enemies upon the blast. Reloads all weapons and triggers health regeneration upon entering Matterspark.

Rosetta:

Rosetta I: Allows the player to interact with unfamiliar devices and puzzles on Kepler.

Allows the player to interact with unfamiliar devices and puzzles on Kepler. Rosetta II: Allows the player to interact with all devices on Kepler.

Relocator:

Relocator I: Unlocks the usage of a Relocator launcher that can shoot Fallen devices, and unlock exit pads for the player to access restricted areas.

Unlocks the usage of a Relocator launcher that can shoot Fallen devices, and unlock exit pads for the player to access restricted areas. Relocator II: The launcher can shoot rotatable relays for the following projectile to access a tricky path. Relocating will grant a Void overshield. Shooting a projectile at an enemy will affect the target's gravity and will also shoot out Void seekers.

Mattermorph:

Allows the user to interact with morphable objects to create new pathways. Morphing pathways grant Woven Mail buff, while attacking an enemy will apply suspend and unravel.

