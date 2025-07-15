Destiny 2 The Edge of Fate power cap guide: Each cap, and how to level up

Destiny 2's latest expansion, The Edge of Fate, is upon us. With the beginning of a new saga and a massive overhaul to the game's system, players will be understandably looking for ways to easily progress through the latest content and increase their character power. This will help them engage with more difficult enemies and encounters.

In previous Destiny 2 expansions, players had strong characters from earlier seasons, complete with powerful weapons and well-rolled armor. With the effective gear and power reset in The Edge of Fate, the progression system will be different. Let's look at the breakpoints of the power cap, how to access higher power levels, and a few ways to streamline the progression.

What are the Power Cap breakpoints in Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate, and how to reach?

Choose your gear carefully until you get your godrolls (Image via Bungie)

The new power system in Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate will function as a ladder-like system, where players will reach a milestone and then continue to acquire stronger gear using that milestone as a base. For example, those who reach 200 power will continue to earn gear with that amount until they engage with more difficult content.

In The Edge of Fate, players will have to contend with four tiers of power cap, which will be increased by two more in the upcoming Ash and Iron update. They will start with a gear power of 10 and progress towards the next cap of 200. Upon reaching the figure, Portal content will provide gear that increases the power cap to 400. And finally, Prime Engrams through Portals will take their power up to 450.

In essence, the progression flow is as follows:

Starting power cap: 10

Base power cap: 200

Seasonal power cap: 400

Pinnacle power cap: 450

The Ash and Iron update's power cap will be:

Seasonal power cap: 500

Pinnacle power cap: 550

To achieve these power caps, players can engage with various activities, such as open-world events, missions, side missions, quests, Portal missions, and so on. Essentially, anything that can drop gear will help them get closer to their goals. However, there are certain ways to make the process more efficient.

One of the easiest ways to reach the first power cap milestone is to complete the new Edge of Fate campaign in Legendary mode. This will instantly grant a set of gear with 200 power. If Bungie doesn't change the process too much, then players will get a new Exotic Armour piece as well, similar to the campaign completion reward in The Witch Queen, Lightfall, and The Final Shape expansion.

After completing the campaign, you must delve into the Portal to get better (Image via Bungie)

Thereafter, gamers will need to engage with the increasingly difficult encounters in the new Portal system, such as Strikes, Raids, and other Seasonal content, to get to the next milestone of 400. Delving deeper into Portal will grant them stronger gear and the newly revamped Prime Engrams, which are the only way to get to 450.

Note that these are the only known methods for acquiring these power caps, and newer methods might be revealed as players continue to explore the secrets of Kepler in the Edge of Fate. It's speculated that they could tackle the new raid, The Desert Perpetual, once they reach the 200 power cap, but nothing has been confirmed, as of yet.

