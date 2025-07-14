Destiny 2 weekly reset (July 15 to 22): The Edge of Fate launch, new Raid, Pinnacle activities, Exotic mission, and more

Destiny 2 enters a new saga with a complete overhaul of gearing system, sandbox, and user interface. The Edge of Fate expansion is much more than a new entry to the game's story, but a step forward in a new direction. However, players do not know how this direction will end up for many, with expectations being on the lower side compared to previous launches.

This article lists everything related to the expansion launch week and things to expect for the first seven days of The Edge of Fate expansion.

Upcoming content in Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate launch and weekly reset (July 15 to 22)

Here is a list of content summarized for the July 15 reset, alongside The Edge of Fate launch:

New Destiny 2 expansion with a story.

New open world, Kepler.

New Raid, The Desert Perpetual.

Vault of Glass, Crota's End, Shattered Throne, and Ghosts of the Deep as featured pinnacle.

Starcrossed Exotic mission.

Agonarch Abyss Ascendant challenge.

1) The Edge of Fate launch

Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate (Image via Bungie)

The Edge of Fate expansion launches on July 15 alongside a new story, a new open world region called Kepler, and several sandbox changes. Players will be entering a new era in the story, a complete reset of power leveling, a new weapon tier system, gear pieces, and much more.

Note that the servers will be taken offline 4 hours and 15 minutes before the expansion's launch at 10 am PT.

2) The Desert Perpetual, a new Raid

A new Raid will be released in the same week as the expansion' launch, called The Desert Perpetual. Players will find a contest mode for the first 48 hours of the Raid, followed by the normal mode after the Raid gets finished for the first time in contest mode.

The release date of The Desert Perpetual is July 19, a Saturday.

3) Featured pinnacles

Due to the launch of a new expansion, it is tough to say which Raids and Dungeons will be featured with the weekly reset. However, following the pattern from last week, Vault of Glass, Crota's End, Shattered Throne, and Ghosts of the Deep can make an appearance in the Legend tab.

Anyone looking to get high-power gear quickly is recommended to run the final encounter of these activities.

4) Exotic mission

Starcrossed will be the featured Exotic mission for the Wishkeeper Strand Bow between July 15 and 22.

