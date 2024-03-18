Destiny 2 The Final Shape Collector's Edition emblems leaked ahead of release

With June 4, 2024, being the initial release date, only a few months remain until Destiny 2 The Final Shape hits all platforms. Bungie had delayed the expansion to implement a few changes to ensure a smooth experience for everyone. However, it seems that the Collector's Edition of the expansion has been leaked to the public, where everyone seems to currently have access to four emblems meant for the purchasable version only.

The emblems in question are named as follows: Gone Home, Myopia, Folding Space, and Archived. This article showcases the codes of the leaks and a guide to redeeming them from Bungie's official website and in-game tabs.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on leaks by reputed data-miners such as Bungie Leaks and Mythical. All four codes are in working condition when writing this article. However, note that Bungie can disable them anytime in the future.

All leaked emblem codes from Destiny 2 The Final Shape Collector's Edition

The codes for each emblem from The Final Shape CE are as follows:

Gone Home: 3CV-D6K-RD4

3CV-D6K-RD4 Myopia: FMM-44A-RKP

FMM-44A-RKP Folding Space: 3J9-AMM-7MG

3J9-AMM-7MG Archived: PTD-GKG-CVN

To redeem these codes, everyone can follow the standard procedure of redeeming anything from Bungie's official website. Following Bungie's code redemption page, players can copy the codes given above and paste them under the "Enter your code" section. After successful redemption, all four emblems can be found in the following section of Destiny 2:

Players loadout screen>Collections>Flair>Emblems>General>Last page

The Gone Home emblem in the General tab of Destiny 2 Flair. (Image via Bungie)

This isn't the first time the community got hold of the Collector's Edition emblem, as two of The Witch Queen's emblems were similarly leaked to the public. All anyone needed to do was copy those codes and obtain them in-game. Last year, the Lightfall Collector's Edition shared the same fate.

It should also be noted that every code from The Final Shape Collector's Edition this year can be equipped in-game right now.

Based on Bungie Leaks' statement, Bungie handed out the codes to content creators a few months early, all being universal and scheduled to be released a month before The Final Shape's launch. Hence, the only conclusion is that a few content creators may have broken the embargo and leaked it to everyone.