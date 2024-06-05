How to reach the soft gear cap in Destiny 2 The Final Shape

Destiny 2 The Final Shape has made some changes to how you power level to reach soft cap and beyond. Thankfully, they’ve also made it pretty easy for you to hit certain caps, if you’re dedicated. When you get beyond the soft cap of 1940 and are ready for Power and Pinnacle, the game will even tell you before diving into an event if it will help you - as long as you’re paying attention.

Your power level in Destiny 2 The Final Shape determines how hard you hit and how much damage you can take before being defeated. It’s important to constantly improve your equipment in this game, but it’s not as hard to do as it may sound. Thankfully there’s plenty to do from the Destiny 2 main campaign to lots of side activities. Here’s how you can easily reach the soft gear cap.

Reaching the soft gear cap in Destiny 2 The Final Shape

Get ready to stomp your way through the campaign to receive a set of equipment. (Image via Bungie)

The easiest way to hit the soft gear cap in no time at all in Destiny 2 The Final Shape is to play the campaign on Legendary difficulty.

This will likely take somewhere in the neighborhood of seven to eight hours to complete, depending on your skill level and how hard you’re pushing through the main campaign of the game. If you came into The Final Shape already decently geared, it won’t take quite as long, more than likely.

Picking the Legendary difficulty may sound challenging to some players, but playing solo, it’s not quite as hard as if you’d go in with a Fireteam or co-op. The reason you play on this difficulty is for the reward.

If you complete the entire campaign on Legendary for The Final Shape, you receive a full set of 1960 gear and a free Exotic Armor piece. That means you’ll be above the soft gear cap, as well as being five points away from being raid-ready for Salvation’s Edge.

In general, any gear you get through The Final Shape campaign should be increasing your power level, until you hit that soft cap in Destiny 2. Since your starting equipment will be 1900, you only need to increase it by 40 points to hit that soft cap and get ready to move beyond it. Bungie has made it much easier to start growing in power, compared to previous expansions.

