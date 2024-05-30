Destiny 2 The Final Shape leaks hint at new destination names, vendors, characters, and more

New Destiny 2 leaks regarding The Final Shape have brought in information about the upcoming Pale Heart open world, possible vendors from the new location, and certain characters. These leaks come from renowned dataminers in the community, who go by the name of Bungie Leaks on Twitter. To summarize, players can expect the Pale Heart to be a solo-only destination with seven different regions, two planetary vendors, and more.

This article lists all the leaks that have been teased regarding the new open-world location in The Final Shape.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks made by a renowned dataminer named Bungie Leaks on Twitter. Readers should everything mentioned here with a grain of salt.

New leaks on Destiny 2 The Final Shape's Pale Heart of the Traveler

As mentioned, the Pale Heart of the Traveler will reportedly have seven main locations, with multiple teleport points throughout. Bungie Leaks stated that the Pale Heart is "Big...to say the least." Here is a list of the reported location names within the Pale Heart:

Trending

The Refraction

The Divide

The Seclusion

The Transgression

The Blooming

The Landing

The Impasse

Similar to past Destiny 2 expansions, Pale Heart will have more teleport waypoints with increased reputation rank on the planetary vendor, and The Final Shape quest steps.

Expand Tweet

Additional leaks claim that the Pale Heart will have two primary vendors, including Cayde-6 and Ghost. There will also be a Pathfinder system, where players can get a new Exotic Sword called "Ergo Sum." The link given below showcases the reward screen and the Pathfinder node.

Expand Tweet

Lastly, aside from Ghost and Cayde-6, it seems that Micah-10 will be making an appearance as well. She is an Exo Hunter who served the Vanguard as a mother figure to packs of Ghosts and guide them to their respective Guardians.

Expand Tweet

This name was revealed in one of the Pale Heart footage that had Micah-10's name during her dialogue on the top-right corner of the screen. These parts have been edited out ever since, especially from one of Datto's (content creator) videos.

Check out other guides on this game from Sportskeeda:

5 best Rocket Launchers for PvE || Weekly reset || This week at Xur || Destiny 2 Grandmaster Nightfall calendar || Server status || PvP build tier list || PvE build tier list || Everything to expect in 2024 || All Into the Light weapons and perks || All free emblem codes