Psychopomp god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvE and PvP

Psychopomp enters the Area Denial Frame family in Destiny 2, alongside Liturgy and Velocity Baton. Players can now access the Arc Grenade Launcher to synergize with their Arc 3.0 subclass and other Arc-based artifact perks. Psychopomp also has the latest perk in Heresy that directly grants the newest keyword "Bolt Charge," allowing players to deal extra damage to enemies.

This article lists the best perks of the Psychopomp Grenade Launcher for PvE and PvP.

Psychopomp PvE god roll in Destiny 2

Psychopomp PvE god roll guide (Image via Bungie/Destiny Foundy)

Here is a list of perks recommended for Psychopomp in PvE:

Linear Compensator for increased Stability and Velocity.

for increased Stability and Velocity. High-velocity rounds for increased projectile speed.

for increased projectile speed. Ambitious Assassin for overflowing the magazine based on rapid kills made before.

for overflowing the magazine based on rapid kills made before. Rolling Storm for gaining a Bolt Charge with final blows. Amplified buff grants additional charge.

Unrelenting is a great fourth-column alternative for healing in any activity, especially The Nether. Eddy Current and Demolitionist are also great combinations for utilities and Grenade energy.

Psychopomp PvP god roll in Destiny 2

Psychopomp PvP god roll guide (Image via Bungie/Destiny Foundry)

Here is a list of perks recommended for Psychopomp in PvP:

Quick Launch for increased Velocity and Handling.

for increased Velocity and Handling. High-velocity rounds for increased projectile speed.

for increased projectile speed. Threat Detector for increased reload, Stability, and Handling if enemies are nearby.

for increased reload, Stability, and Handling if enemies are nearby. Unrelenting for increased health regeneration with Guardian kills.

Harmony is the only decent alternative for increased damage after defeating Guardians with other weapons in the inventory.

How to get Psychopomp in Destiny 2?

Psychopomp can be farmed from The Nether activity of Episode Heresy, by either completing an encounter or defeating the final boss. There are ways to target-farm the weapon via the Tome of Want item as well.

You can select a Blue Scripture for Episode weapons and modify the Scripture by selecting a "Grenade Launcher" in the second slot. This way, each charge on the Tome will guarantee a drop of the Psychopomp Grenade Launcher.

You can also equip a Wombo Detector mod on your Ghost, and open chests to get the weapon. There is a chance for The Nether loot chests to drop 2x masterwork Psychopomp.

