Do you need to play previous Destiny 2 expansions before The Edge of Fate?

Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate is set to launch with a completely new origin for a saga. Players will find new aspects, both story-wise and sandbox-wise, as almost the entirety of the game is undergoing an overhaul with the expansion launch on July 15. While the community has been going through several editions of annual expansions within the same saga, The Edge of Fate is in uncharted territory where very little knowledge of previous expansions will do.

Due to this, many fans, especially new ones in the title, wonder if they have to invest in any of the previous expansions before going into the new one. In short, players do not have to play any previous expansions before getting into The Edge of Fate.

The Edge of Fate is a complete reset of Destiny 2's sandbox, and an overhaul to the activity and gearing system, with the beginning of a new story saga. Hence, the expansion can be a great starting point for anyone looking to play Bungie's looter-shooter title for the first time, or return after a long break.

Are the prequel expansions necessary before going into Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate?

As mentioned above, you do not have to play any expansions that came before The Edge of Fate. Before going into further details, here is a list of all the expansions that have been released until now:

Curse of Osiris. Warmind. Forsaken. Shadowkeep. Beyond Light. The Witch Queen. Lightfall. The Final Shape.

When it comes to the story, the 10-year-old light vs darkness saga ended with The Final Shape. Hence, the only reasons why you would want to get the aforementioned expansions include the Raids, Dungeons, story missions, and some Exotics.

Destiny 2 The Edge of Fate armor set (Image via Bungie)

However, it is not mandatory, and you won't be missing any key features by not purchasing the past expansions. Furthermore, with The Edge of Fate's new system, you can create a perfectly potent build with what will be presented in said expansion.

What content will Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate feature?

The Edge of Fate expansion is a complete overhaul to the gearing and sandbox of Destiny 2. To list a few things, here is what players can expect from the expansion:

A new 'portal' system for accessing activities.

New weapon tier system.

New armor gear set system.

The beginning of a new saga in the story.

New open world, Kepler.

World tiers.

New seal.

Complete reset of power, starting from 10.

New gear pieces and much more.

