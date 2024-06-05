Can you complete the Destiny 2 The Final Shape campaign solo?

With the release of the much anticipated, “final” expansion for Destiny 2, readers may be curious whether they can complete Destiny 2 The Final Shape campaign solo. While it may seem tempting to clear the campaign for this particular expansion entirely in co-op, completing it solo can be quite rewarding, and is entirely doable.

A breakdown of the details surrounding the Destiny 2 The Final Shape campaign can be found below, listing its rewards and solo potential.

Note: Minor spoilers for Destiny 2 The Final Shape will follow. Discretion is advised.

Can you play Destiny 2 The Final Shape campaign solo?

It is possible to play through The Final Shape solo. (Image via Bungie)

Yes, it is entirely possible to play through Destiny 2 The Final Shape campaign solo. Players will be presented with two difficulties when starting The Final Shape - “Be Brave” and “Become Legend”. The latter difficulty option is more challenging than the former and refers to the Classic and Legendary campaigns, respectively.

Trending

Thankfully, it is possible to change the difficulty of The Final Shape campaign at any time during the game, via The Pale Heart director screen’s lower right-hand corner.

The Final Shape has adaptive scaling. (Image via Bungie)

Bungie has allowed for adaptive difficulty scaling when playing through Destiny 2’s missions solo. This extends into the newest expansion as well, and as such players can expect a fair and balanced playthrough of The Final Shape.

Bungie has also reportedly dialed down on the difficulty for this particular campaign's missions, allowing for easier Legendary tier clears.

While this is a welcome change, some fans of the franchise may feel disappointed with the lack of a “challenge” this time around.

Rewards obtainable from completing Destiny 2 The Final Shape campaign solo

Completing the campaign in Legendary offers additional rewards. (Image via Bungie)

In addition to accomplishing a sense of pride and fulfillment after completing the Destiny 2 The Final Shape campaign solo, players can also expect to receive a set of extra rewards for their endeavors:

A full 1960 power-level armor set, which should be incredibly effective for raids.

This particular Armor is 20 points above the soft cap and 30 points below the Powerful Gear cap.

A set of exotic armor.

A Triumph.

Additional Emblem.

A secondary chest upon completion of each major encounter within the campaign.

Playing through Destiny 2’s The Final Shape campaign on Legendary difficulty is well worth the effort, thanks to the loot on offer (and enhanced power level scaling).

Stay tuned for more Destiny 2 updates on Sportskeeda.