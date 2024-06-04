Do you need to play previous Destiny 2 expansions before The Final Shape?

The last arc in the almost decade-long journey of Destiny is coming around with the Destiny 2 The Final Shape expansion. It is supposed to be the final chapter in the core Destiny 2 story which began a long time ago. There will also be updates for the core system of the game, with the release of the Destiny 2 Final Shape expansion.

Planned for a June 4, 2024, launch, the Final Shape expansion is supposed to go live in all regions worldwide at the same time. This article explores the prerequisites of Final Shape and explains whether you need to play previous Destiny 2 expansions before Final Shape.

Do you have to play the prequel expansions before Destiny 2 The Final Shape?

Previous expansions won't be necessary for this final arc of Destiny core story (Image via Bungie)

No, you don't need to purchase any previous expansions to play Destiny 2 Final Shape content-wise. Seven previous expansions were released before Final Shape. These are:

Trending

Curse of Osiris Warmind Forsaken Shadowkeep Beyond Light The Witch Queen Lightfall

None of these expansions, especially Lightfall, are explicitly required to play Destiny 2's latest and last arc in the Light and Dark Saga. This is because Bungie always brings expansions with a self-contained design content-wise. The Final Shape will be a massive update that could significantly increase the total space that Destiny 2 uses on your hard drive.

What content will Destiny 2 The Final Shape feature?

The Final Shape expansion has plenty to offer (Image via Bungie)

Bungie has planned to release a new raid dubbed Salvation's Edge, which will be released on June 7, 2024. Furthermore, there are also plans to release two new dungeons throughout the year as episode content.

The expansion will feature the Dread, the first new enemy race since the Forsaken expansion, who are the Witness' personal troops. These include:

Grims , flying bat-like adversaries that can shoot players from midair and emit a sonic scream assault to suppress and delay players.

, flying bat-like adversaries that can shoot players from midair and emit a sonic scream assault to suppress and delay players. Husks , which are fast-moving, attack players with blades, and unleash a homing Geist adversary when killed.

, which are fast-moving, attack players with blades, and unleash a homing Geist adversary when killed. Attendants and Weavers are Cabal Psion-like enemies who use Stasis and Strand powers, respectively.

and are Cabal Psion-like enemies who use Stasis and Strand powers, respectively. Subjugators are tall, slender, bipedal beings who use glaives that are split between Stasis-wielding Omens and Strand-wielding Harbingers.

are tall, slender, bipedal beings who use glaives that are split between Stasis-wielding Omens and Strand-wielding Harbingers. Tormentors, a singular enemy type that was first introduced in Lightfall.

This final expansion will also include three new supers that will be light-based. These are:

Twilight Arsenal

Song of the FLame

Storm's Edge

Alongside these updates, Bungie will be introducing changes to the power level system, reversing the weapon sunsetting, introducing a three-tier weapons upgrade system for a non-craftable arsenal, and a few other minor gameplay updates.