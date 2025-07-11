How big is the Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate update? Complete expansion size and release date explored

Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate has shaped up to be one of the biggest sandbox-related patches in the game's history. Players will be starting from Power 10, with weapon tiers and armor pieces. As the starting point of a new saga, it is only fitting that the expansion leaves a permanent mark for the years to come. However, such a drastic change comes with a price, and one of those prices is the large file size and storage requirement.

The Edge of Fate comes with Update 9.0.0.1, available to players on all platforms starting July 15.

To summarize and give readers an idea, Steam users can expect 148 GB worth of installation, with the total required storage being 332 GB. Typically, the size varies a lot between different consoles and clients, as listed below.

Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate pre-load and total size explained for different platforms

The pre-load for The Edge of Fate expansion will go live on Jul 15, at 6 am PT. This is four hours before the launch of the expansion, when Bungie will be taking their official servers down for maintenance.

However, many PlayStation users might want to keep their eye on their console on July 13, at around 6 am PDT, as the pre-load can become available for download around that time for them.

Here is a list of all the platforms, the download size, and the total size after installation for The Edge of Fate:

PlayStation 5: 155 GB installation and 155 GB space required.

155 GB installation and 155 GB space required. PlayStation 4: 150 GB installation and 320 GB space required.

150 GB installation and 320 GB space required. Xbox Series X|S: 149 GB installation and 149 GB space required.

149 GB installation and 149 GB space required. Xbox One: 140 GB installation and 140 GB space required.

140 GB installation and 140 GB space required. Steam: 149 GB installation and 332 GB space required.

149 GB installation and 332 GB space required. Epic Games Store: 183 GB installation and 330 GB space required.

183 GB installation and 330 GB space required. Microsoft Store: 139 GB installation and 139 GB space required.

Steam, EGS, and PlayStation 4 will only require the extra space during installation. Once players get the pre-load started, they can also uninstall Destiny 2 and download the game from scratch.

