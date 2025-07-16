Last Thursday god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvE and PvP

Last Thursday is one of the many new weapons that came alongside the Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate expansion. A part of the new open world loot pool in Kepler, this unique Pulse Rifle is also the first of its kind, where players can use a special rocket projectile among the constant burst of primary ammo. This might seem familiar to some players who are accustomed to the Quicksilver Storm Exotic.

This article goes into more detail regarding the Last Thursday Pulse Rifle, with mostly its god rolls in mind for PvE and PvP.

Last Thursday PvE god roll in Destiny 2

Here is a list of perks recommended on the Last Thursday Pulse Rifle for PvE:

Arrowhead Brake for reduced recoil and increased Handling.

for reduced recoil and increased Handling. Appended Mag for increased magazine size.

for increased magazine size. Demolitionist for increased grenade energy with kills.

for increased grenade energy with kills. Slice for severing the target after shooting upon class ability casting.

For clearing out rooms quickly, the combination of Subsistence and Hatchling is recommended.

Last Thursday PvP god roll in Destiny 2

Here is a list of perks recommended on the Last Thursday Pulse Rifle for PvP:

Smallbore for increased Stability and Range.

for increased Stability and Range. Ricochet Rounds for more Stability and Range.

for more Stability and Range. Moving Target for increased Accuracy and speed while aiming and moving.

for increased Accuracy and speed while aiming and moving. Headseeker for increased precision damage and Accuracy with sustained body shots.

Frenzy or Hatchling can be decent options, alongside Rapid Hit in the third column.

How to get Last Thursday in Destiny 2?

Last Thursday can drop from anywhere in the Kepler open world. The best way to farm one is by heading to the "Altar of Relativity" in Kepler's Caldera, interacting with it, and opening the "Attunement" tab.

Altar of Relativity in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

You can choose which weapon to have an increased chance of dropping from Kepler. In this case, choose Last Thursday, and then start doing activities in a higher world tier for better tier of loot.

