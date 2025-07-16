  • home icon
  • MMO News
  • Last Thursday god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvE and PvP

Last Thursday god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvE and PvP

By Soumyadeep Banerjee
Published Jul 16, 2025 04:02 GMT
Last Thursday (Image via Bungie)
Last Thursday (Image via Bungie)

Last Thursday is one of the many new weapons that came alongside the Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate expansion. A part of the new open world loot pool in Kepler, this unique Pulse Rifle is also the first of its kind, where players can use a special rocket projectile among the constant burst of primary ammo. This might seem familiar to some players who are accustomed to the Quicksilver Storm Exotic.

Ad

This article goes into more detail regarding the Last Thursday Pulse Rifle, with mostly its god rolls in mind for PvE and PvP.

Last Thursday PvE god roll in Destiny 2

Here is a list of perks recommended on the Last Thursday Pulse Rifle for PvE:

  • Arrowhead Brake for reduced recoil and increased Handling.
  • Appended Mag for increased magazine size.
  • Demolitionist for increased grenade energy with kills.
  • Slice for severing the target after shooting upon class ability casting.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

For clearing out rooms quickly, the combination of Subsistence and Hatchling is recommended.

Last Thursday PvP god roll in Destiny 2

Here is a list of perks recommended on the Last Thursday Pulse Rifle for PvP:

  • Smallbore for increased Stability and Range.
  • Ricochet Rounds for more Stability and Range.
  • Moving Target for increased Accuracy and speed while aiming and moving.
  • Headseeker for increased precision damage and Accuracy with sustained body shots.
Ad

Frenzy or Hatchling can be decent options, alongside Rapid Hit in the third column.

How to get Last Thursday in Destiny 2?

Last Thursday can drop from anywhere in the Kepler open world. The best way to farm one is by heading to the "Altar of Relativity" in Kepler's Caldera, interacting with it, and opening the "Attunement" tab.

Altar of Relativity in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)
Altar of Relativity in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

You can choose which weapon to have an increased chance of dropping from Kepler. In this case, choose Last Thursday, and then start doing activities in a higher world tier for better tier of loot.

Ad

Check out our Destiny 2 guides:

About the author
Soumyadeep Banerjee

Soumyadeep Banerjee

Soumyadeep is a Journalist on Esports & Gaming at Sportskeeda, specializing in Destiny 2 and Gacha games. He holds a diploma in Computer Science and is also keen on game development. He enjoys spending his free time learning new languages and digging into MMORPGs, manga, and light novels.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Soumyadeep Banerjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications