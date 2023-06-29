Destiny 2 PsiOps Battlegrounds Moon Grandmaster Nightfall guide: Load-outs, cheese, and more

The seasonal Battleground missions don't seem to leave the Destiny 2 Nightfall pool, as Season 21 has PsiOps Battlegrounds Moon as a part of the sixth Grandmaster Nightfall. As part of the very first Witch Queen season, you have to push your way through multiple waves of Hive enemies alongside Lucent Hives and ultimately defeat an Arc Wizard.

Similar to the Heist Battleground: Mars in the previous season, the Moon's version of PsiOps Battlegrounds holds a similar kind of threat for everyone. Enemies can spawn in high numbers, with Champions in every encounter. You'll need to tweak your load-outs with the correct mods, so you can at least survive until the end.

The following article will also explain some workarounds and tricks that can make the Nightfall easier for all kinds of players.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and relies solely on the writer's opinion.

What are the modifiers and enemies in Destiny 2 PsiOps Battlegrounds Moon Grandmaster Nightfall?

The unique modifier tied to the PsiOps Moon Grandmaster is called Fire Pit, where Acolytes will spawn in a pool of fire upon getting killed. In terms of elemental plays, Arc Threat is active in this mission, increasing incoming Arc damage from enemies. Surges include Void and Arc, alongside Machine Gun Overcharged weapons.

Destiny 2 Strike modifiers screen (Image via Bungie)

Regarding enemies, the entirety of the Strike is based on Hive. This means that you'll face Unstoppable Ogres and Barrier Knights in all corners. Throughout your run in this Grandmaster Nightfall, you'll face nine Barrier and nine Unstoppable Champions, with most of the enemies having Arc shields.

It should be noted that attacks from Barrier Knights, Wizards, Savathun's illusion, and the final boss can easily one-shot any Guardian. The Stormtrance from Savathun's illusion will one-shot all three players inside a Well of Radiance, so it is best to avoid that particular attack in the final encounter.

What are the best load-outs for Destiny 2 PsiOps Battlegrounds Moon Grandmaster Nightfall?

The following load-outs have been recommended based on the Surges and Champions tied to the Nightfall Strike. A Well of Radiance Warlock can help in tight situations and tank a wave of trash mobs, while a Strand Titan can keep the crowd in control alongside stunning Unstoppable Ogre Champions.

Strand Titan Suspend (Image via Destiny 2)

Lastly, a Void Hunter can fulfill any role, from clearing small trash mobs with Gyrfalcon or supporting their allies with Omnioculus. The following is a list of an ideal fireteam for PsiOps Battlegrounds Moon Grandmaster Nightfall:

Well of Radiance Warlock with Cenotaph's Mask and Divinity.

Strand Titan with Abeyant Leap for Unstoppable.

Omnioculus, Orpheus Rig, or Gyrfalcon's Hauberk Void Hunter.

Arbalest Kinetic Linear Fusion Rifle for Barrier.

Void Hand Cannons for Unstoppable.

Wish Ender for both Barrier and boss room exploit.

Omnioculus (Image via Destiny 2)

Void Machine Guns are recommended here, as both aspects will get one buff from the modifiers. This is mainly to clear adds for the rest of the encounters since a major cheese is currently present to kill the last boss without participating much in the final room.

Destiny 2 cheese to kill the final boss of PsiOps Battlegrounds Moon final boss

To start the process, one player needs to hop onto the main arena and start the encounter, while two players stay on the initial platform. Let's assume you have started the encounter. Your job now is to hop back onto the first platform you spawned in and join your allies.

To do this, look for a small ledge on the body and jump up on the platform. Note that you will receive a "turn back" message after you jumped on the ledge, giving you a four-second window. The image below should provide a clearer idea.

Platform's ledge (Image via Destiny 2)

Those with the Wish Ender Bow can safely damage the boss until the first bar is cleared. Follow the core mechanics of the encounter and use the "Synaptic Spear" to kill Savathun's illusion. As mentioned, her Stormtrance attack can one-shot Guardians, so make sure you take cover when necessary. Once the illusion is dead, hop back onto the platform and repeat the process.

Upon doing this for the third time, the boss will be dead, and its Ghost will be free to be crushed. Another additional tip for the first section of the Strike is to clear out the Barrier Champions before the Unstoppable Ogres. Doing this in reverse will despawn all enemies, including the Barriers, resulting in a Gold completion.

