Savathun's Spire secret chests location guide in Destiny 2 Season of the Witch Week 1

The Savathun's Spire activity allows Guardians to take on multiple challenges through three encounters in Destiny 2. Players also have the option to look for specific buffs in the Deck of Whispers, each making the runs easier. However, there are secret chests to be had as well, as everyone can access two chests in the current week of Season 22.

The following article lists the locations of the secret chests within the tileset of Savathun's Spire activity. Unlocking these chests requires players to go around and shoot a few Hive runes, which will spawn the chests in some specific locations.

Some of these runes need different elements to activate, so having all three Light elemental weapons is recommended.

All secret chest locations in Destiny 2 Savathun's Spire for Week 1

The following is a summary of the secret chest locations in Destiny 2 Savathun's Spire Week 1:

After the first encounter, in the middle of elevators across the hanging Hive Lanterns.

After the Hive portals and jumping puzzle, just before the final boss.

As promised, each location will be laid out in detail in the following points. Additionally, it is important to have a Void and a Solar weapon in hand.

Secret chest 1:

Start a Savathun's Spire activity normally from your HELM, and blast through the first encounter. After fighting through Solar Hive Guardians for seven minutes, take the elevator and ascend. Once you come across three hanging Hive lanterns, jump across to a sky-blur room with the Hive Knight statue, as shown in the image below.

Hive Knight Statue (Image via Bungie)

Here, you will need to shoot three Hive runes with separate elemental weapons. The first rune can be found just beside the Hive Knight statue, on your left. Shoot it with a Void weapon. Look to your left and locate three offering plates on the Hive Acolytes statue, forming a path to a platform. The second Hive rune will be located on a barrier behind a pillar, as shown in the image below.

Void Hive rune (Image via Destiny 2)

The final rune for this secret chest can be found just under the platform, on your right. The image given below should provide a clearer idea.

Solar Hive rune (Image via Destiny 2)

Once all runes have been shot with their respective element, the green Hive barrier will perish, clearing a way for you to the secret chest.

Secret chest 2:

The second chest follows a similar pattern to the first. However, finding all three runes is much easier. After unlocking the first chest, complete the second encounter for seven more minutes, and head towards the waypoint. Keep ascending by taking the elevators, and following the patterns.

Savathun's Spire final boss room (Image via Destiny 2)

Solar Hive rune (Image via Destiny 2)

Once you come near the final room, as shown in the image above, turn around and look for elemental orbs under the platforms. Shoot them with the respective elements on all three platforms, and gather the chest from the room.