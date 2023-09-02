Destiny 2 Crota's End first encounter guide: Abyss

The first encounter in the reworked Crota's End of Destiny 2 has undergone substantial changes to balance the difficulty. Compared to its Destiny 1 counterpart, players will need to adjust a bit while traversing within the Hellmouth. From adjusting debuffs to switching buffs, all six players need to clear adds and travel between a total of 16 lanterns.

This article will guide you through everything required to finish the first encounter in Destiny 2's Crota's End. To summarize, instead of switching from one lantern to another, a new buff called Chalice of Light needs to be switched between players to gather a small "Enlightened" buff. The main objective is to cleanse the debuffs by lighting the lanterns using the Chalice of Light.

Destiny 2 Crota's End opening encounter overview and mechanics

Here is a step-by-step guide on the mechanics tied to the opening encounter in Destiny 2 Crota's End:

Players will be inflicted with "Weight of Darkness" stacked debuff alongside the "Engulfed in Darkness" one-minute countdown.

One player needs to pick up Chalice of Light buff and deposit it near lanterns.

The same player depositing the Chalice of Light won't be able to pick up another Light buff for some time.

The Chalice of Light's blue bar can be filled with kills, turning the carrier "Enlightened."

One player needs to take the Chalice buff from the other, who is now Enlightened.

The Enlightened players will light up a lantern.

The debuff can be nullified by standing near a lighted lantern.

The "Engulfed in Darkness" countdown reaching zero is the wipe mechanics.

Lighting up a Hive lantern or picking up a Chalice will reset the timer and stacks of the debuffs.

The Raid starts near the Hellmouth entrance on the Moon, where any one of six players can start by picking by the nearby Chalice of Light. The only objective here is to fill up the Chalice of Light buff by defeating enemies and look for the bridge that is being built towards the Hellmouth entrance.

Depositing the Chalice of Light (Image via Destiny 2)

Once the bridge has been built, all six players need to jump down and start the encounter. Inside the Abyss/Hellmouth, the encounter will engulf everyone with a "Weight of Darkness" debuff, stacking up to 10 times and excessively slowing down players.

An additional debuff called "Engulfed in Darkness" will be active for one minute, wiping out an entire fireteam once it reaches zero.

Debuffs of Destiny 2 Crota's End Abyss encounter (Image via Bungie)

Picking and filling up the blue Chalice bar will grant an "Enlightened" buff to the carrier, which can then be deposited beside any Lantern. To counter the debuff, one player should pick up a Chalice of Light, fill it up with kills, and deposit them beside each Chalice in the encounter. The player depositing the Chalice of Light won't be able to deposit again for a short duration.

Once you come across a gate leading to a new white hallway, wait for it to open and walk towards the light. The loot drop will confirm the completion of the encounter.

Final hallway of Destiny 2 Crota's End opening encounter (Image via Esoterickk)

Compared to the first game, the Chalice of Light buff alongside the "Engulfed in Darkness" wipe mechanics are new to the Raid. Additionally, all six players need to be careful of the hanging lanterns, as they can easily push players off bridges and terrains.

Tips and tricks to complete the opening encounter in Destiny 2 Crota's End

The fastest add-clearing builds are the key here, as having the Chalice of Light buff up is necessary at all times. More kills will mean increased regeneration of the buff, allowing the carrier to deposit it faster. Thunderlord, Arc Jolts, Incandescent, Scorch, Volatile, and anything that can clear off huge groups of enemies can be used here.

Champions here include Unstoppable Ogres and Barrier Knights, so having the correct subclass and weapons is recommended with builds.