All upcoming artifact perks for Destiny 2 Season 22

Destiny 2 Season 22 and its artifact system will bring in a new set of unlockable perks tied to EXP gains and more. Starting August 22, a brand-new artifact will be paired with a possible new seasonal model as well. However, for most EXPs, players will still need to rely on multiple seasonal challenges. In a recent article dedicated solely to artifacts, Bungie confirmed all the perks for Season 22.

The following article lists every upcoming perk in Destiny 2 Season 22, including countering Champion, elemental synergies, and more.

Readers will still need to complete the main story prologue to obtain the seasonal artifact. Hence, any redemption of completed bounties or seasonal challenges is recommended to be kept on hold until then.

Bungie announces Destiny 2 Season 22 artifact perks ahead of release

Artifact perks in Destiny 2 are known for shifting the tides of seasonal meta, be it via seasonal perks or powerful synergies. The arrival of Lightfall brought forth the concept of equipped "perks" replacing "mods," as simply unlocking each perk was enough to have them in the load-out.

Expand Tweet

The following are all the perks that will be available in Destiny 2 Season 22 artifact:

Column 1:

Anti Barrier Auto Rifle: Any Auto Rifle without an intrinsic Champion mod will drain the Barriers of Champions.

Any Auto Rifle without an intrinsic Champion mod will drain the Barriers of Champions. Piercing Bowstring: Any Bow without an intrinsic Champion mod will pierce through Barrier Champions.

Any Bow without an intrinsic Champion mod will pierce through Barrier Champions. Unstoppable Scout Rifle: Any Scout Rifle without an intrinsic Champion mod will pierce through Scout Rifle.

Any Scout Rifle without an intrinsic Champion mod will pierce through Scout Rifle. Overload Hand Cannon: Overload perk can activate after shooting for a while. Hence, consecutive Hand Cannon shots can proc this perk, except for the weapons that do not have intrinsic Overload perks.

Overload perk can activate after shooting for a while. Hence, consecutive Hand Cannon shots can proc this perk, except for the weapons that do not have intrinsic Overload perks. Unstoppable Fusion: Aiming Fusion Rifles will activate the Unstoppable perks against Champions. Valid for any weapon except the ones with other Champion perks.

Column 2:

Arc/Strand combo: Combines siphon mods of both elements in one.

Combines siphon mods of both elements in one. Void/Strand combo: Combines siphon mods of both elements in one.

Combines siphon mods of both elements in one. Solar/Strand combo: Combines siphon mods of both elements in one.

Combines siphon mods of both elements in one. Origin Perk specialization: Improves the benefits provided by Head Rush, Nanotech Tracer Rockets, Unsated Hunger, and new upcoming seasonal Origin traits.

Improves the benefits provided by Head Rush, Nanotech Tracer Rockets, Unsated Hunger, and new upcoming seasonal Origin traits. Diviner's Discount: Scavenger's mod will take up less energy slots.

Column 3:

Thanatotic Tangles: Strand weapons will have a chance to generate Tangles.

Strand weapons will have a chance to generate Tangles. Origin Perk specialization II: Overcharged Origin Traits when modifiers are active.

Overcharged Origin Traits when modifiers are active. Elemental Orbs Void: Void weapons kills can spawn elemental orbs, which can be further used to make enemies Volatile.

Void weapons kills can spawn elemental orbs, which can be further used to make enemies Volatile. Elemental Orbs Arc: Similar function as Void, only to Jolt targets.

Similar function as Void, only to Jolt targets. Elemental Orbs Solar: Similar function as Void and Arc, only to Scorch targets.

Column 4:

Overload Machine Guns: Allows the Machine Gun weapon type to stun Overload Champions, except for any Exotic with different intrinsic Champion perks.

Allows the Machine Gun weapon type to stun Overload Champions, except for any Exotic with different intrinsic Champion perks. Elemental Fury: Champions will take increased damage from elemental orbs and abilities after getting stunned.

Champions will take increased damage from elemental orbs and abilities after getting stunned. Communal pickups: After an ally picks up a tangle or elemental orbs, the creator will gain bonus damage in the same weapon elemental type.

After an ally picks up a tangle or elemental orbs, the creator will gain bonus damage in the same weapon elemental type. Refreshing pickups: Picking up tangles or elemental orbs will grant energy to the least charged ability.

Picking up tangles or elemental orbs will grant energy to the least charged ability. Semi-Auto Striker: Players can gain Armor Charge after precision shots from Bows, Scout Rifles, and Sniper Rifles.

Column 5:

Monochromatic Maestro: Ability damage increased matching element weapon damage and vice versa.

Ability damage increased matching element weapon damage and vice versa. Rapid-Fire Ranger: Long Range precision hits will weaken the target.

Long Range precision hits will weaken the target. Elemental Embrace: Subclass buffs will grant increased recovery and resistance against matching elements.

Subclass buffs will grant increased recovery and resistance against matching elements. Elemental Munitions: Final blows with Tangles or Elemental orbs will drop special or heavy ammo.

Final blows with Tangles or Elemental orbs will drop special or heavy ammo. Frenzied Stack: Armor Charge can grant damage to Tangles and Orbs.

Expand Tweet

Destiny 2 Season 22 is scheduled to release on August 22 following The Final Shape showcase.