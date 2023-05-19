Bungie announces artifact perks for Destiny 2 Season of the Deep 

Champion perks are the center of any build in Destiny 2, as creating a load-out for an endgame activity needs at least every enemy covered. Readers should note that Bungie removed the concept of equipping mods to counter Champions with Lightfall's launch. Instead, they currently work as perks directly from the seasonal artifact.

Season of the Deep should be no different, where a "Scout Rifle Overload" perk will activate after a player equips a Scout Rifle within their inventory. Hence, the following article lists all the Champion perks announced for Season 21, alongside other seasonal perks tied to the artifact.

Additionally, Bungie will be allowing everyone to refund their unlocked perks on the go, starting from Day 1 itself.

Disclaimer: The list of artifacts and their perks mentioned in this article are based on Bungie's official website.

All confirmed artifact perks coming with Destiny 2 Season of the Deep

Similar to previous artifacts in Destiny 2 seasons, the upcoming installment will also include a total of 25 perks and mods. Ranging across five columns, each of them will have five perks, obtainable by earning XP.

Each of the perks, as stated by Bungie in its TWAB, are as follows:

Column 1: Anti-Barrier Auto Rifle, Unstoppable Hand Cannon, Overload Scout Rifle, Overload Trace Rifle, and Unstoppable Glaive.

Anti-Barrier Auto Rifle, Unstoppable Hand Cannon, Overload Scout Rifle, Overload Trace Rifle, and Unstoppable Glaive. Column 2: Authorized mods for elements, including Arc, Void, Strand, and Melee. Unlocking these will reduce the cost of all armor mods affecting the aforementioned weapons and stat.

Authorized mods for elements, including Arc, Void, Strand, and Melee. Unlocking these will reduce the cost of all armor mods affecting the aforementioned weapons and stat. Column 3: Improved Unraveling for increasing damage on unraveled targets; Deeper Origins for increased benefits from Unsated Hunger, Nanotech Tracer Rockets, and more traits; Unto the Breach for spawning Void Breach upon defeating Void-debuffed enemies; Electric Armor for staying amplified for longer duration; Thunderous Retort for increased super damage while amplified.

for increasing damage on unraveled targets; for increased benefits from Unsated Hunger, Nanotech Tracer Rockets, and more traits; for spawning Void Breach upon defeating Void-debuffed enemies; for staying amplified for longer duration; for increased super damage while amplified. Column 4: Strand Soldier, Overcharged Armory, Protective Breach, Counter Charge, and Amped Up.

Strand Soldier, Overcharged Armory, Protective Breach, Counter Charge, and Amped Up. Column 5: Conductive Cosmic Needle, Shock, and Awe, Supernova, Squad Goals, Lightning Strikes Twice.

The following list will grant additional details on Destiny 2 Season 21's artifact perks obtained from the final two columns:

Strand Soldier: Your Strand weapons gain Unraveling Rounds whenever you gain Woven Mail while your Strand subclass is equipped.

Your Strand weapons gain Unraveling Rounds whenever you gain Woven Mail while your Strand subclass is equipped. Overcharged Armory: Weapons with the Unsated Hunger, Nanotech Tracer Rockets, Harmonic Resonance, and Noble Deed traits are always overcharged weapons for you when that modifier is active.

Weapons with the Unsated Hunger, Nanotech Tracer Rockets, Harmonic Resonance, and Noble Deed traits are always overcharged weapons for you when that modifier is active. Protective Breach: Picking up a Void Breach gives you an overshield or refreshes your existing overshield.

Picking up a Void Breach gives you an overshield or refreshes your existing overshield. Counter Charge: Gain a stack of Armor Charge when you stun a Champion.

Gain a stack of Armor Charge when you stun a Champion. Amped Up : Gain damage resistance while amplified.

: Gain damage resistance while amplified. Conductive Cosmic Needle: Targets affected by Strand debuffs take increased damage from Arc and Void abilities.

Targets affected by Strand debuffs take increased damage from Arc and Void abilities. Shock and Awe : Arc final blows while you are amplified summon a burst of lightning that damages and jolts targets.

: Arc final blows while you are amplified summon a burst of lightning that damages and jolts targets. Supernova: Picking up a Void Breach causes your next source of Void damage to create a large weakening pulse.

Picking up a Void Breach causes your next source of Void damage to create a large weakening pulse. Squad Goals: Performing a finisher while you are amplified grants Amplified to nearby allies when your Arc subclass is equipped. Performing a finisher while you have Woven Mail grants Woven Mail to nearby allies when your Strand subclass is equipped. Performing a finisher while you have Devour grants Devour to nearby allies when your Void subclass is equipped.

Performing a finisher while you are amplified grants Amplified to nearby allies when your Arc subclass is equipped. Performing a finisher while you have Woven Mail grants Woven Mail to nearby allies when your Strand subclass is equipped. Performing a finisher while you have Devour grants Devour to nearby allies when your Void subclass is equipped. Lightning Strikes Twice: After throwing an Arc grenade, gain increased grenade recharge for a short time. Arc final blows extend the duration of this benefit.

Players can find additional details on the perks and other upcoming changes in Destiny 2 Season of the Deep in Bungie's latest official TWAB.

