Destiny 2 Crota's End Twitch Rivals rewards: Every End Emblem, eligibility, and more

The World's First race for the returning Crota's End Raid in Destiny 2 is only a few hours away. Those looking to participate are recommended to have their six-player fireteam ready for the launch at 10 a.m. PT. Bungie is also giving away a small reward for those willing to witness the race for the first 48 hours via Twitch Rivals and streamer partnership drops.

To become eligible for the reward, participants need to link their Bungie account with Twitch and watch any Twitch Rivals stream for two hours. The period for obtaining the emblem will be 48 hours, starting from September 1 to 3, the same time given to raid runners for World's First.

Similar to any Raid launches done before, players can expect Crota's End to drop at 10 a.m. PT on September 1. However, the main event on Twitch Rivals is expected to kick off at 9:30 a.m. PT.

The following list contains all release times of the Raid for major regions:

India: 10:30 pm (September 1).

10:30 pm (September 1). China: 1:00 am (September 2).

1:00 am (September 2). UK: 6:00 pm (September 1).

6:00 pm (September 1). Australia: 3:00 a.m. (September 2).

3:00 a.m. (September 2). Brazil: 2:00 pm (September 1)

Bungie also announced three fan-favorite commentators, namely Professor Broman, Reck1568, and Adam Savage. As mentioned, the drop can be acquired by watching the Twitch Rivals stream for two hours or any approved streamer.

A list of a few well-known streamers who will have drops enabled are as follows:

Aztecross

Gernader Jake

iFrostbolt

Sweatcicle

FalloutPlays

Saltagreppo.

Vendetta

Above

Mactics

Luckstruck9, and many more.

The name of the emblem is called Every End, a dark green emblem with a light-green colored Lotus as its primary icon.

Twitch and Bungie linking guide for Destiny 2 drops

Readers can follow these steps to link their Bungie account with Twitch:

Login to your Bungie.net account that is linked to your platform.

Head to the Account page and click the "Account Linking" tab on the left side of your screen.

Locate the account linking option for Twitch and authorize by logging into the latter.

Follow the eligibility instructions and wait for the reward to drop into your account.

Much like any other emblem, the Every End will be sent to the General tab under the Flair>Emblems section.