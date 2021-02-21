Everything to know about the upcoming Valorant Twitch Rivals Series 1

The Valorant community is in for a treat this February when its favorite streamers face one another in the Twitch Rivals Series 1.

The entire competition will play host to eight teams and kick off on February 24th, with the finals taking place on March 10th.

Each team name will be represented with the name of their captains, and so far, the selected captains are: “aceu,” “fearitself,” “moczy,” “quarterjade,” “ray_c,” “sonii,” “ploo,” and “tiffae.”

The Valorant Twitch Rivals Series 1 will also boast a prize pool of $50,000.

Valorant Twitch Rivals Series 1 schedule and stream

The Valorant Twitch Rivals Series 1 action will kick off this Wednesday, with the stream starting at 3 PM ST/6 PM EST/11 PM GMT/10 AM AEDT. However, depending on the time zone, Valorant fans to the far east will have the games going live on February 25th.

The competition will start with the week-long Group Stages, leading to the Quarter Finals on March 3rd, and culminating in the Grand Finals on March 10th.

The stream will go live on Twitch Rivals’ official channel, and fans can tune in to watch their favorite streamers duke it out against each other.

The full format, as described by Twitch, is as follows:

“Day 1-2 will feature a group stage with 4 teams in each group playing a Round Robin tournament format. Each team will play two matches on day 1 and 1 match on day 2 until each team has played each other team in their group.”

“All matches are Best of 3. The top 3 teams from each group will advance to a 6-team Playoff bracket starting on Day 2, with the bottom team from each group being eliminated. The 1st place team from each group will receive a bye to the Semifinals on Day 3, while the other 4 teams will play in the Quarterfinals on Day 2.”

With the new Valorant agent set to release in a couple of weeks, March is turning out to be an incredible month for fans.