Valorant: Top 5 North American teams in the Twitch Rivals

The North American Valorant Twitch Rivals is about to start in a few hours, and we have selected our top 5 teams.

From Hiko to TenZ, the brackets are packed with some of the biggest names in the gaming industry.

Valorant's official launch is going to be celebrated by the game’s very first global championship tournament, which has a massive prize pool up for grabs.

In partnership with Riot Games, Twitch will be hosting the Twitch Rivals competition, with over 300 participants and a combined prize pool of $200,000.

The events will be taking place all across the world in regions like Europe, South America, South Korea, and North America. And with each region putting up significant prize money, we know that the teams will be taking their matches very seriously.

Valorant Twitch Rivals format and prize pool

NA is offering a total prize pool of $42,000 for the winners, which though comparatively a smaller sum than EU ($49,000 for both EU1 and EU2), is still a significant amount.

Judging by the brackets, we feel that the teams are going all out this time around, since they're already showing off their stacked rosters even before the competition has begun. So, which 5 teams do we feel are going to do very well in the Valorant Twitch rivals? Let’s take a look.

1. Team TenZ

With the superstar Tyson "TenZ" Ngo at the helm, we feel that Team TenZ is going to tear through their competition, just like they did in the North American Rivalry Bowl.

TenZ more or less has the same 5-man squad that he had for the Rivalry Bowl. And though these players might not officially be signed by Cloud9 for their official Valorant roster, they did play under the C9 banner during the bowl.

So, these guys still sticking with each other is a good sign for the org, and they may be the parts out of which the final C9 roster is made. But for now, we feel that they bring an incredible amount of synergy to the game, and for us, they’re the tournament favorites.

2. Team Brax

Team Brax is actually made out of the complete T1 Valorant roster of 'Brax', 'Skadoodle', 'Crashies,' 'food,' and 'AzKos.' Tyler "Skadoodle" Latham was the latest addition to the T1 roster, which gives their team of otherwise young talents some experience and calm-headed shot-calling.

Brax seems to be at the helm of the team for now. The once most promising prodigy in CS: GO had his career cut short by a 5-year ban, as he and his teammates were caught in a match-fixing scandal. Valorant provides this young bottle of talent another shot at having a professional eSports career.

3. Team Aceu

We won’t be lying if we said that Team Aceu has one of the most stacked rosters out of all the NA teams who are participating in the Twitch Rivals.

The team has ‘dapr’, ‘shahzam’ and ‘zombies,’ who are three incredibly accomplished ex CS: GO pros, chartered up by Sentinels in their official Valorant roster.

The team is named after Brandon "Aceu" Winn, who is known for his insane montage clips on both CS: GO and Valorant. The team is going to be captained by another CS: GO superstar, Jonathan "EliGE" Jablonowski, whose shot-calling can make the squad look like a well-oiled machine.

And though Elige is not looking to switch from CS: GO to Valorant, he has shown more than enough skill and talent in Riot’s new shooter, both during his streams and while tearing through the competition in the T1 x Nerd Street Gamers Invitational.

4. Team Hiko

Please join us in welcoming our brand new team captain, @Hiko! #100T pic.twitter.com/DAiAynyyIO — 100 Thieves (@100Thieves) June 4, 2020

After being signed up 100Thieves, Hiko plates his first major Valorant tournament, and that too with some of the Gen.G players. Till now, Gen.G competed in only one major tournament during the Valorant closed beta, and actually went on to win the entirety of the T1 x Nerd Street Gamers Invitational.

Not only did the French-Canadian squad secure the $20,000 prize for themselves, they also went on to show the world that in this latest shooter from Riot, they are indeed a force to be reckoned with.

The entirety of the Gen.G squad is not taking part in the Valorant Twitch Rivals, but with Hiko on their side, they do look more fearsome.

5. Team Myth

Made up of players from the Team SoloMid roster, Team Myth boasts of four players who’re a part of the TSM Valorant squad, and one who may not be on the squad, but is still a part of the TSM organization.

Their captain for the Twitch Rivals is going to be Ali "Myth" Kabbani, who has recently made a big name for himself, by streaming VALORANT and creating highlight reels after highlight reels.

It’s his time to prove himself on the competitive stage, and show his fans that he too can stand toe to toe with the other professionals out there.

An exciting tournament is in store for us

The Valorant North American Twitch Rivals is going to be one hell of a tournament, and judging by the brackets, fans will be hard-pressed to find a moment which is not exciting.