Valorant: Skadoodle joins T1 to complete their official five-man roster

Image Courtesy: HotSpawn.com

T1 has finally announced that the fifth and final man in their official Valorant roster will be former CS: GO pro, Skadoodle.

Tyler "Skadoodle" Latham made a name for himself as a competitive CS: GO professional for Cloud9. However, he has since retired and dedicated his time to streaming and creating content on some of the most popular shooters.

Whether it is CS: GO, Fortnite, Apex Legends, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare or any other popular modern shooters, Skadoodle will often be found taking part in almost every available game.

His sudden return from retirement, therefore, comes as quite a welcome surprise for his fans.

The T1 Valorant roster looks stacked

Image Courtesy: Esports Guide

With the latest addition of Skadoodle to their Valorant line-up, it seems like T1 has created a star-studded roster. Over the last couple of weeks, they were able to sign Braxton “Brax” Pierce, Keven “AZK” Larivière, Austin “Crashies” Roberts and Victor “Food” Wong.

Brax was the very first player to have been picked up by a pro esports team in their Valorant roster and was signed even before the closed beta of the game was out.

Brax was once considered one of the most promising fraggers to have ever hit the CS: GO esports scene. However, his career was cut short when he got banned by Valve for five years after he was involved in a match-fixing scandal with his teammates.

Valorant has now opened up a new gateway for players like Swag, Skadoodle and Food to give their professional esports career another shot.

T1 boasts of having two more former CS: GO players- Keven “AZK” Larivière and Austin “Crashies” Roberts. The squad will be headed by Daniel “fRoD” Montaner, who is a coach in Lazarus Esports and also a former member of Swole Patrol.