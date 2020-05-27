Valorant: Taking a closer look at T1’s official roster
- Immortals, T1 and Sentinels are three big organisations who already have official rosters for Valorant.
- With the addition of Food, the T1 squad is already looking like the tournament favourites.
For a game that is still in its beta stages, you would not expect major esports organisations to jump the gun and start building a roster on a relatively new IP.
But here we are, some odd seven weeks later, and not one, but three organisations already have complete Valorant rosters, ready to take on any major league competition.
T1, Sentinels, and Immortals are all big esports organisations who are sitting on a complete roster even before Valorant gets an official launch on the June 2.
T1 went a step further and signed up their first Valorant player even before the closed beta was released. The popularity that Riot Games’ latest IP has garnered is quite unprecedented and these organisations feel that this game is indeed going to have a bright future in esports.
The big names in T1 so far
T1 recently added Victor “Food” Wong to their ranks. He is a former CS: GO player and played for the team Swole Patrol.
However, his tenure on the team was short-lived as he stayed with them for just three months. Food had created a name for himself in eUnited and Team Singularity and though he didn’t gain much success on the competitive stage, we feel that his career in Valorant will be a different story altogether.
T1’s shining star, according to many critics, is going to be Braxton ”Brax” Pierce. Also known as Swag, he is the first-ever officially signed Valorant Pro who got chartered up by T1 even before the game got an official release.
Swag, or Brax, was notorious for being one of the most talented players to have ever hit the CS: GO esports scene. However, his career was cut short when he got banned by Valve for five years after he and his teammates were involved in a match-fixing scandal.
Valorant opens up a new gateway for Swag to give his professional esports career another shot along with his former Swole Patrol teammate Food.
There are two more former CS: GO players in T1 as well: Keven “AZK” Larivière and Austin “Crashies” Roberts. The squad will be headed and coached by Daniel “fRoD” Montaner, who is a coach in Lazarus Esports and also a former member of Swole Patrol.