Valorant to launch on June 2, beta to conclude next week

In October 2019, during their 10th-anniversary celebration, Riot Games announced that many new games would soon be released by them. One such game that has since been released by Riot Games is a tactical shooter game by the name Project A, later named as Valorant.

Riot Games, without providing an official release date, mentioned at the time that the full release of the game would happen sometime in late 2020.

Valorant has taken the gaming world by storm since its beta release. It is the first tactical shooter game developed by Riot Games. The game looks like a combination of Overwatch and CS: GO, where it features planting and diffusing of the bomb (known as a spike) and special character abilities like that in Overwatch.

The game, which has been in beta stage for a month, is now about to go live. On Valorant's official Twitter Account, Anna Donlon, Executive Producer of Valorant and Joe Zieglar, Game Director of Valorant have announced the release date of the game.

“The team looks forward to starting our decades-long commitment to servicing the global Valorant community. This is just the beginning of our journey together.”

Here is the tweet from Valorant in this regard.

It's @RiotSuperCakes and @RiotZiegler back with an important update on the future of VALORANT. pic.twitter.com/qGZfv3DWEb — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) May 21, 2020

Even during its beta stage that was launched on 7th April 2020, Valorant has been played by over three million players. The popularity of the game can be gauged from the fact that many CS: GO and Overwatch veterans have shifted to Valorant even before the game's launch.

When is Valorant going to be released?

Valorant, one of the most hyped games in esports history, will now launch for free on 2nd June 2020 after over a month of closed beta testing. The Valorant beta will close on 28th May 2020, five days before the official launch of the game, for maintenance and resetting the servers.

Riot Games plans to set up Valorant servers in different cities across the world in the upcoming days. These new server locations will be at Atlanta, Dallas, London, Madrid and Warsaw. More servers for the game mean that there would be reduced latency for players.

Considering the response garnered by the game's beta version, Valorant is expected to be an instant success when it releases.