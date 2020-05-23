Valorant: TSM becomes the next major esports organization to create their official Valorant roster

TSM-Valorant

After T1, Sentinels, and Immortals, TeamSoloMid (TSM) becomes the fourth major esports organization to have completed their official roster for Valorant.

And much like Immortals, this team has also picked up former CS: GO professionals for their line-up we will be seeing the names of Taylor “drone” Johnson, Matthew “WARDELL” Yu, Yassine “Subroza” Taoufik, Stephen “reltuC” Cutler, and in-game leader James “hazed” Cobb, represent TSM in Valorant.

Taylor “tailored” Broomall will be the head coach for this squad. He is a great pick by TSM as Taylor is well known for his works as a coach, manager, and also as an analyst for teams like Team Boxr, Splyce, and Team Envy.

WARDELL and Subroza are some of the biggest names in the CS: GO landscape, and they have climbed up the esports ladder by playing in organizations like Team Orgless and Ghost Gaming. When both the teams disbanded (one after ESL One: Road to Rio North America and the other in 2019), both of them became free agents.

Drone, on the other hand, had a two-year stint in Splyce and then spent a few months on Team Envy. Hazed and Cutler have years of experience in competitive CS: GO, and their calm headed decision-making skills will help TSM gain a lot of success in Valorant.

TSM's Valorant squad excited to work with the organiztion

The squad said the following in a statement featured in the official announcement:

"We’re thrilled to be working together with such an iconic organization. Deciding to move on from CS: GO to VALORANT was a hard decision to make, but with a prestigious organization like TSM backing you, it makes the whole thing way more exciting.”