Valorant: Immortals is the latest team to create an official Valorant roster

Valorant’s ever-growing popularity doesn’t seem to be abating anytime soon. It seems that big esports organisations are bent on making their official line-ups even before the Valorant game is officially out.

Immortals join the Valorant roster:

Immortals is the latest in the line of big esports names to have finally created a 5-man Valorant roster for the upcoming esports competitions.

For now, the squad comprises of names like Yannick “Koler” Blanchette, Amgalan “Genghsta” Nemekhbayar, Joseph “Bjorlulu” Bjorklund and Noah "jcStani" Smith in their starting lineup.

Most of these players have their roots in CS: GO, and it’s really not all that surprising why. Over the last couple of weeks, some of the biggest names in CS: GO like Skadoodle, Brax and Freakazoid have left the Valve made shooter for the one from Riot Games. And the exodus doesn’t seem like it’s going to stop anytime soon.

As soon as Riot Games announced the official release date for Valorant (2nd June), Immortals tweeted about their completed roster. And along with T1 and Sentinels, they have become the only other team to make a significant investment in making a squad for a game which is still in its beta stages.

However, unlike T1 and the Sentinels, Immortals is yet to sign any big names in their roster. Even before the Valorant closed beta was released, T1 had signed the former CS: GO star Braxton “Brax” Pierce, while Sentinels picked up the former Overwatch League MVP Jay "Sinatraa" Won.

At the moment, there aren’t any players on the Immortals line-up with the calibre of Brax and Sinatraa. However, there is still time for the team to pick up a new name or work around the existing roster and hone their skills to make them one of the biggest stars in Valorant esports.