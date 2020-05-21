Valorant: Riot Games' official statement regarding the launch of Indian servers 

Riot Games announced Valorant India Servers

The release date of Valorant has been announced officially, and a lot of players are excited for the global release of the game.

Riot Games' newest IP is all set to hit servers on 2nd June 2020, and the global release will bring new maps, modes, and features. As of now, the developers are launching the Warsaw, Madrid, London, Atlanta, and Dallas servers.

Now that we’ve shared a launch date, you’re probably wondering… are we ready? @RiotSuperCakes and @RiotZiegler talk through servers, anti-cheat, tools to fight disruptive behavior, and more. Learn more about what to expect from us at launch and beyond: https://t.co/n6R0xCy8s0 pic.twitter.com/QgxOU7VmCC — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) May 21, 2020

However, a lot of players are still in the dark regarding the launch of servers in India and other nearby regions. In this article, we take a look at Riot Games' official statement on the launch of global servers.

Are Valorant's Indian servers coming?

Riot Games' announcement regarding Valorant Indian Servers

Valorant has announced that they have plans regarding the launch of Indian servers in the near future.

Till then, Indian and Middle Eastern players will be mapped to the SEA (South East Asia) and European servers. Players can keep a watch on the local channels to get information about the upcoming updates.

Here is Riot Games' official statement regarding Valorant servers:

For regions like Vietnam, we won’t be able to launch just yet, and for regions like India and the Middle East, we have future plans for you but for now will be mapping you to the SEA and EU servers, respectively. You’ll have higher latencies than we’d like, but we figured you’d want to play the game as soon as possible. Expect updates to come as we make progress here and please refer to your local channels for further information.

Valorant's closed beta will get over on 28th May 2020, and progress will be reset once the closed beta testing ends. Starting from 2nd June, players from around the globe will get access to the game for free.

