Eris Morn's transformation in Destiny 2 Season of the Witch might not end well for her

If there's someone in Destiny 2 who knows the Hive in and out, it's Eris Morn. The character's fate has been tied to the Hive since she participated in an ill-fated expedition to assassinate Crota along with Eriana-3, Vell Tarlowe, Toland The Shattered, Omar Agah, and Sai Mota. She lost her light and fireteam to Crota and his armies before spending many years hiding and learning the secrets of the Hive.

The way things are currently progressing in Destiny 2 Season of the Witch, Eris Morn might soon turn into a Hive god herself. Although she's still conflicted about the entire transformation, as evident in her dialogues, a change seems inevitable.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective

Eris Morn might turn into a Hive god by the time Destiny 2 Season of the Witch ends

Although Savathun is not dead, she won't be making an appearance in Destiny 2 as long as her sister, Xivu Arath, is still around. Based on the deal with Savathun, Eris Morn is slowly embracing her role as the Hive God of Vengeance in order to face Xivu Arath. Considering that she was already an expert on how Hive magic and rituals worked, she was the obvious choice.

Although this is just the second week in Destiny 2 Season of the Witch, Eris Morn is already starting to look a lot like Savathun. She already possessed three eyes, but she has now also gained a Chitinous armor of sorts, something that is seen on most Hive enemies in the game.

The Guardian is Eris Morn's acolyte, and every enemy that they defeat strengthens her. By the time this season ends, it's believed that she will be powerful enough to face off against Xivu Arath. However, there's a high chance that she might lose her appearance in the entire process.

Her mental state is already conflicted, as seen in her voice lines and the eighth Book of Sorrow, which happens to be a lore book on the Hive.

If Eris Morn does become the Hive God of Vengeance, she will probably be the only one in the history of Destiny 2 to turn into a Hive God without the influence of a Worm. There are obviously a lot of questions that need answering here, but judging by the way things are progressing in the season, her conversion into Hive is highly likely.

Then there's the question of Savathun. She's always got a trick or two up her sleeve, so no one really knows what her plan is and how Eris Morn factors into her plan in Destiny 2.

There are around 10 more weeks left in the Season of the Witch, so it'll be interesting to see how everything turns out.