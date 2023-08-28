Destiny 2 Season of the Witch Savathun's Spire guide: Activity mechanics, rewards and more

Destiny 2 Season of the Witch has a seasonal activity, which, like its predecessors, resonates with the current season's theme. Known as Savathun’s Spire, this is a three-person activity where you have to take control of a secret tower on the Witch Queen’s Throne World. This entire activity is filled with small puzzles and a few really annoying enemies.

Destiny 2 Season of the Witch Savathun's Spire seasonal activity may be repetitive, but there’s good loot at the end of the tunnel. Plus, there are small puzzles present in multiple areas, making this activity interesting.

With that said, here’s a quick rundown on how to easily complete the Destiny 2 Season of the Witch Savathun's Spire seasonal activity to get all the rewards associated with it.

How to complete Destiny 2 Season of the Witch Savathun's Spire seasonal activity easily?

Despite being a three-person activity, you can complete the Destiny 2 Season of the Witch Savathun's Spire solo. The enemy density in this activity is slightly lesser than that of the Deep Dive. Thus, you can easily proceed if you have a build that can clear ads.

This activity has three stages, including a jumping puzzle after the second encounter. Here’s how you progress through it.

Stage 1: Defeat the Votarists

At the very base of the tower in the Destiny 2 Season of the Witch Savathun's Spire activity, you will be tasked with defeating a certain number of minibosses.

You will also notice that there are a few crystals in the room. If the enemies are Hive, you will encounter Lucent Hive minibosses. If Scorn is in the room, you’ll encounter Abomination minibosses.

Your interactions with it will depend upon the type of crystal it is.

Arc: Defeat a miniboss to charge an Arc crystal. Punch this crystal and transfer the charge to the other crystals in the same room.

Defeat a miniboss to charge an Arc crystal. Punch this crystal and transfer the charge to the other crystals in the same room. Solar: Carry a crystal from one plate to another across a short distance after defeating a boss. You will gain scorch stacks while transporting the crystal from one spot to another.

Carry a crystal from one plate to another across a short distance after defeating a boss. You will gain scorch stacks while transporting the crystal from one spot to another. Void: Destroy the void crystals to remove the overshield from a miniboss and defeat them.

At any given point, only one of the three crystal types will be present in the room in the Destiny 2 Season of the Witch Savathun's Spire. After you’ve defeated everything that spawns in the room, you will have completed the encounter and can move on to the next room.

Stage 2: Ascend the Spire

This is a fairly simple stage. You need to make your way through a jumping puzzle and ascend the Tower. It isn’t as complex as the one inside the Whisper mission or within the new Ghosts of the Deep dungeon.

There are some runes that you will find here. You'll unlock a secret chest if you shoot them with the weapon type that matches their elemental affinity.

Stage 3: Votarists revisited

The big orb in the middle of the room should be avoided (Image via Bungie)

This encounter is similar to the previous one but with a small twist. There will be a large orb in the middle of the room. Your objective will be to clear the room while avoiding the debuffs applied to you by the central orb. Crystals will also spawn, and you will have to interact with them just like the way you did in the first encounter.

The activation process for the Solar and Arc crystals remains the same, while the Void crystals need to be activated in a different way. Once you defeat a miniboss, it’ll spawn an orb of Void energy.

Collect this energy to charge a plate in the middle of the room. You will have to do this thrice in the Destiny 2 Season of the Witch Savathun's Spire.

Stage 4: Traverse the Labyrinth

The board with the runes in Destiny 2 Savathun's Spire (Screenshot by Sportskeeda)

This is the only major puzzle you will encounter in the entire activity. You won’t really lose out on anything if you don’t solve it correctly, but it’s mildly annoying. When you first enter the room, you will see a board with three Hive runes. Beside this board, you’ll notice multiple portals, each with three runes on top of them.

You will have to find the runes that match the one on the board and enter the corresponding portal. From this point onwards, you will continue to encounter these portals. All you need to do is enter the one with runes that match the ones on the board you saw at the entrance.

If you do this correctly, you will easily be transported to the final encounter room. If you fail to get it right, you will have to make your way through multiple elevators to finally get to the boss encounter.

Stage 5: Boss encounter

Destiny 2 Season of the Witch Savathun's Spire seasonal activity boss fight (Image via Bungie)

At this point, you will either come across a Lucent Hive or a Scorn Abomination in this boss encounter in the Destiny 2 Season of the Witch Savathun's Spire. A third one is involved, too, but that seems locked for now. There isn’t much to do in this encounter other than kill the minibosses that spawn, which will make the boss vulnerable.

After you deal considerable damage, those elemental crystals will spawn again. Your interactions with these crystals will depend on their element type.

The interaction process remains similar to the first encounter. Rinse and repeat.

Destiny 2 Season of the Witch Savathun's Spire seasonal activity rewards

Considering that it’s a seasonal activity, it will reward you with seasonal armor and weapons. Alternatively, you will also be rewarded with Opaque Cards and some Offerings for the seasonal vendor.

There’s also a chance you’ll be able to collect red border weapons from this activity, which makes the Destiny 2 Season of the Witch Savathun's Spire seasonal activity farm-worthy.