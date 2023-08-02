All Destiny 2 expansions ranked in terms of content and storyline

Destiny 2 was released with great anticipation in 2017, following the success its predecessor garnered. However, the first season of the sequel failed to live up to players' elevated expectations. Despite the setback this caused, Bungie developers continued releasing DLCs, and Forsaken turned out to be the game changer for them.

The Destiny 2 expansion was so appreciated by the MMORPG community that it became an overwhelming success. Over the years, numerous seasons and DLCs have graced the gaming community.

For a comprehensive understanding of Destiny 2's journey through various seasons, this article presents an ordered list, ranging from the least favored to the most acclaimed.

Red War, Shadowkeep, and five other Destiny 2 expansions ranked in order from worst to best

8) Year 1 Expansion: Red War

Red War DLC in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie Inc.)

The inaugural season of Destiny 2 welcomed players to immerse themselves in the vast wonders of four captivating planets and take part in the thrilling Red War campaign and the Leviathan raids. Regrettably, the initial euphoria was short-lived, as players swiftly devoured the available content within weeks of release and discontent spread like wildfire.

Curse of Osiris came after the original Destiny 2 campaign's Red War, leaving the Tower in ruins and a sense of despair. As the protagonist, you embark on a heroic mission to save the day, allowing you to explore Mercury, battling through Vex monstrosities to rescue the legendary Osiris and his Ghost, Safira.

The seasons in this expansion: Red War, Curse of Osiris and Warmind.

7) Year 3 Expansion: Shadowkeep DLC (Season of Undying)

Shadowkeep DLC of Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie Inc.)

It marked a significant milestone in Destiny's journey, being the first season released after Bungie and Activision Blizzard parted ways. Once again, you find yourselves on the hauntingly familiar Moon, engaging in intense battles against Nightmares of defeated enemies from past triumphs. The experience was undeniably awe-inspiring, with a vivid crimson atmosphere and an alluringly eerie ambiance.

The seasons in this expansion: Season of the Worthy, Season of Undying, Season of Dawn, and Season of Arrivals.

5) Year 4 Expansion: Beyond Light DLC (Season of the Hunt)

Beyond Light Expansion of Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie Inc.)

Bungie took some significant steps here that made the game a bit complex. The game was made free-to-play, and simultaneously, The Red War, Curse of Osiris, and Warmind were removed and placed into the Content Vault.

Additionally, they also vaulted Mercury, the Leviathan, Mars, Io, and Titan, all in an effort to maintain a leaner game. Amidst these changes, they introduced the new Armor system, brought back the Cosmodrome from the original Destiny, and presented players with the challenge of mastering Stasis on Europa, the first-ever Darkness power available to Guardians.

The seasons in this expansion: Season of the Hunt, Season of the Chosen, Season of the Splicer, and Season of the Lost.

4) Year 6 Expansion: Lightfall DLC

Lightfall DLC in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie Inc.)

Lightfall is thought to be a complex and substantial DLC and has sparked differing opinions among players. While its overall rating suggests a strong addition to the game, it is only fair to acknowledge that many players consider it to be somewhat underwhelming.

The DLC was accompanied by high expectations, yet it struggled to fully live up to them. Although the gameplay during the campaign was enjoyable, the narrative itself proved to be a significant disappointment.

One highlight of Lightfall is undoubtedly Strand, the new subclass introduced with the DLC. This powerful addition injects a tremendous amount of fun into the gameplay experience without being overly dominant in the meta, striking a careful balance.

The seasons in this expansion: Season of Defiance and Season of the Deep.

2) Year 5 Expansion: The Witch Queen DLC (Season of the Risen)

The Witch Queen DLC (Image via Bungie Inc.)

The Witch Queen stands as one of Destiny's most remarkable releases to date. It kicked off a series of Subclass updates with the extraordinary Void revamp, propelling Destiny into a new era of innovation, particularly evident in its exceptional campaign. The fusion of an engaging narrative with the challenging 'Legendary' campaign difficulty finally delivered a satisfying story experience.

However, The Witch Queen did have its shortcomings, especially in terms of overall content. Wellspring failed to make a significant impact, and the core playlists received only minimal attention, except for some tweaks to Gambit. Nevertheless, the endgame of The Witch Queen found its strength in Vow of the Disciple and the concept of weapon crafting.

The seasons in this expansion: Season of the Risen, Season of the Haunted, Season of Plunder, and Season of Seraph.

1) Year 2 Expansion: Forsaken DLC

Forsaken stands as the crown jewel of the Destiny 2 franchise, widely hailed as Bungie's finest DLC creation. In the wake of a lackluster first year, Forsaken emerged as a game-changer, leaving an indelible mark on the Destiny universe.

It infused the game with lots of exotics, introduced a compelling tale of revenge, and remade its core playlists by introducing the thrilling new game mode known as Gambit.

Additionally, Forsaken treated players to one of Destiny's unique raids ever, Last Wish, leaving them amazed by its challenges and rewards. Moreover, it succeeded in reintroducing Special Weapons to Destiny, elevating the overall gameplay experience to new heights.

Forsaken's brilliance extended beyond its content, as it catered equally to both devoted veterans and more casual gamers.

The seasons in this expansion: Season of the Outlaw, Season of the Forge, Season of the Drifter, and Season of Opulence.