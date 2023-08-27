Destiny 2 Seasonal Artifact power level glitch could spell trouble for Day 1 Raid Race

A new Destiny 2 Seasonal Artifact power level glitch has been spotted in the Season of the Witch. It's very easy to use, and if left unaddressed by Bungie, it could spell trouble for the Crota's End Day 1 raid race. The glitch is fairly simple to recreate, and many might end up using it to gain an advantage during the upcoming raid race.

Players are no strangers to glitches in the game. However, this marks the first appearance of a Destiny 2 Seasonal Artifact power-level glitch.

Does the Destiny 2 Seasonal Artifact power level glitch work?

Based on the video showcased by popular content creator Cheese Forever, this Destiny 2 Seasonal Artifact power level glitch works like a charm. The trick is simple — players need to collect the NPA Regulator artifact from their collections and equip it.

Although it won't influence their overall power level, it grants a considerable damage boost, as seen in the video itself. Since the Crota's End Day 1 raid race will have stronger enemies, this glitch might just come in handy, allowing players to inflict additional damage.

This isn't the first time a glitch has appeared before a day 1 raid race. However, those glitches usually involved Exotic items. The most recent case emerged after Lightfall went live, with Bungie disabling multiple Exotic weapons before the Root of Nightmares raid race.

However, this is the first appearance of a Destiny 2 Seasonal Artifact power level glitch, and disabling the artifact altogether might not be a prudent step. This artifact has amazing seasonal mods and buffs, so disabling it would also ruin the mods. Despite a strong start to the season, a few areas need to be addressed immediately.

The in-game loadout menu has already been disabled because of a glitch. And now there's another one that requires developers' attention. With the first weekly reset inbound this Tuesday, it will be interesting to see what the developers do to address this Destiny 2 Seasonal Artifact power level glitch.

The game has been plagued with issues over the past few seasons. Just when it looked like the developers were making improvements in the Season of the Witch, this Seasonal Artifact power level glitch threw a spanner in the works. Hopefully, there will be a fix that doesn't disable an entire seasonal artifact before the raid race goes live.