Bungie buffs Essence of the Oversoul drops from Destiny 2 Crota's End raid

Destiny 2 Crota's End is the latest raid to be reprised in the game. The developers implemented a major rework on almost every aspect of this raid, starting from its mechanics to how the Exotic and its catalyst can be collected. Independent from the RNG, players are required to earn a new currency known as Oversoul Essence to unlock both the weapon and its catalyst.

However, the drop rates for this currency were fairly low in the Destiny 2 Crota's End raid, and players weren't too delighted. As mentioned in the TWAB (This Week At Bungie), the developers are buffing the Oversoul Essense drop rates.

Essence of the Oversoul drops to be buffed in Destiny 2 Crota's End raid after September 19 update

Bungie will be deploying a new patch on September 19. Once live, players heading into the Destiny 2 Crota's End raid will be able to notice the Essence of the Oversoul drop rate buffs.

As mentioned in the TWAB, players will receive two Essences of the Oversoul for successfully completing the raid from start to finish once every week. They'll get one for defeating Crota and another for finishing every encounter. After meeting their weekly quota, players will get one Essence of the Oversoul for ending the raid.

Furthermore, they might get one Essence of the Oversoul from each completed encounter. This is, however, governed by the RNG mechanic.

What's interesting is that players might get lucky and get all the Essences of the Oversoul required to complete the Necrochasm and its catalyst during a full run of Destiny 2 Crota's End. Despite the low probability, it's certainly worth considering.

Those who've already received the Necrochasm Exotic during the raid race won't need to farm these Essences too much for the catalyst. However, since one could get the entire Essence just by completing Crota's End, players might feel tempted to continuously revisit the raid.

To conclude, Bungie's approach to simplifying players' grind is intriguing. Furthermore, the Master version of the raid will go live along with the challenges next week. Although it's unclear if the Master raid and completing the raid challenges will drop more Essence of the Oversoul, players should definitely expect better rewards.