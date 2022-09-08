Destiny 2 Weapons of Sorrow: What are they and how to get them

Destiny 2 has a lot of weapons in its arsenal. Most of these weapons are straightforward, but some of them have some really interesting lore behind them. Most of the Exotic weapons in the game have some lore or other tied to it.

Weapons of Sorrow aren't new to Destiny 2. They have, in fact, been seen in its predecessor as well. While most would confuse these with weapons found during the Season of the Haunted, or even with the ones that dropped from the Shadowkeep campaign, that isn't the case. There is a different theory behind the Weapons of Sorrow altogether.

That said, here is a quick rundown of all the Weapons of Sorrow in the game.

What are Weapons of Sorrow in Destiny 2?

Out of all the weapons in the game, only three weapons fall under the category of Weapons of Sorrow in Destiny 2. The weapons are as follows:

Thorn

Osteo Striga

Touch of Malice

These three weapons are known as the Weapons of Sorrow because they have some sort of Hive Magic associated with them. There also happens to be a fourth Weapon of Sorrow. This weapon is known as the Necrochasm. It is an Exotic Auto Rifle, which was found in the first Destiny game.

The Necrochasm is yet to make it to Destiny 2, and it is unclear if it will do so to begin with. Other than that, the three weapons mentioned above are currently in the game and can be acquired through different means.

How to get the Weapons of Sorrow in Destiny 2?

As mentioned above, these weapons can be acquired through different means. They are as follows:

1) Thorn

The Thorn is one of the most popular hand cannons in the game. This weapon was introduced in Destiny 2 Season 6. The weapon has managed to stay on till then. Earlier, Guardians would have to head to the Salt Mines in the EDZ to get the quest associated with this weapon. The quest has been vaulted over the past few seasons, and it is unlikely that it will return.

However, Guardians can still pick up this weapon from the Monument of Lost Lights at the Tower. Picking up this weapon will cost Guardians 1 Exotic Cypher, 125000 Glimmer, 150 Dusklight Shards and 1 Ascendant Shard.

2) Osteo Striga

The Osteo Striga was introduced in the game along with the Witch Queen campaign. This is the only Weapon of Sorrow that needs to be crafted in the game. However, this weapon was made available to those who purchased the Witch Queen Delux Edition only.

With the Delux Edition purchased, Guardians would still have to complete the entire campaign storyline before being able to craft it at the Enclave on Mars in the game. It is a really powerful weapon, and can be found in the hands of almost every Guardian in the game.

3) Touch of Malice

The Touch of Malice was originally found in the first Destiny game. However, now that King's Fall is also a part of Destiny 2, the weapon can be found in the game as well.

In order to get the Touch of Malice, Guardians will have to complete the King's Fall Raid. This weapon drops from the Oryx encounter, which also happens to be the final encounter in the game.

