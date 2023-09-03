Destiny 2 Necrochasm Exotic guide: Catalyst, perks, and more

The Destiny 2 Necrochasm is the newest Exotic to go live in the game. This is a raid Exotic that has been reprised along with the Crota's End raid. Raid Exotics have always been some of the most sought-after weapons in the game since they bring some really unique perks to the table. However, the process to unlock this weapon is slightly different from most raid Exotics.

The Destiny 2 Necrochasm is an Exotic auto rifle with some really interesting perk pools and intrinsics. Here's how you can get the weapon and its catalyst in the game.

How to get the Destiny 2 Necrochasm Exotic from the Crota's End raid

Most raid Exotics can be acquired by defeating the final raid boss. The Destiny 2 Necrochasm, on the other hand, is slightly different. When you finish the raid for the first time, you can pick up a quest known as the Bottomless Pit. Upon completing this quest, you will receive the Nechrochasm.

However, if you pick up this quest while the Crota's End contest mode is active, it will complete automatically, and you will be rewarded with the Destiny 2 Necrochasm Exotic auto rifle. In case you cannot complete the raid during the contest mode, you can still get this weapon, but you must progress through all the quest steps individually till you get to the final quest step where you get the Necrochasm.

How to get the Destiny 2 Necrochasm catalyst

To get the Destiny 2 Necrochasm catalyst, there are two mini-objectives that you have to complete within the Crota's End raid. The first objective can be found right after the Bridge encounter.

Once you've crossed the bridge, there should be a glowing plate to the right side of the staircase. But remember, this plate will glow for you only if you have the Necrochasm equipped. When you stand on the plate, you should see a message that says, "Crotas Minions appear." You will also see a lot of Hive swords spawning.

Pick up these swords and slay everything in your sight. You will have to cross the bridge once again and slay the Gatekeeper Knights there as well. If you manage to slay them within the time limit, you will get a message that says, "Crotas Minions have been defeated." If you cannot do so, then you'll see the message that says, "Crotas Minions have disappeared."

This very same encounter can be found after the Ir Yut encounter as well. The process is exactly the same, with the only difference being that multiple Hive wizards will spawn in the arena. Once you've defeated everything that spawns in the arena, including the Gatekeeper Knights, you will be rewarded with the Destiny 2 Necrochasm catalyst.

To complete the catalyst, however, you will need Essence of Oversoul. You will not be able to make progress on the catalyst if you get it during the Crota's End raid contest mode, but you will be able to progress through it once the contest mode ends.