Top 10 Destiny 2 Exotics that are really fun to play

Exotic items are really powerful pieces of gear in Destiny 2. Each one has its own unique abilities and perks.

Exotic items can be found in almost every build in the game. They make builds more powerful than they usually are.

Having said that, not every Exotic item is fun to play with. Some of them require very specific conditions for their perks to be activated.

Here is a list of Exotics that are really fun to use in Destiny 2.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer.

Gjallarhorn, Phoenix Protocol and 8 other Exotics that buff every character build in Destiny 2

1) Witherhoard

Witherhoard has been a staple Grenade Launcher choice for most Guardians in Destiny 2. This is the only Exotic Grenade Launcher that sits in the Kinetic Weapon slot.

Just like many other Grenade Launchers, the Witherhoard also uses special ammo. The best part about it is that Guardians don't need to fire it directly at an enemy. They can just fire it at the ground.

The projectiles explode and create a small area of blight. Whenever an enemy walks into this blight, they take damage. Prolonged exposure to the blight can result in death.

If Guardians can manage to spawn a continuous supply of special ammo, they can effectively spam the Witherhoard.

The Witherhoard is wonderful for clearing rooms with too many ads and can be quite deadly in the Crucible.

2) Parasite

Guardians keep achieving weird feats in Destiny 2. Savathun happens to be the second Hive God that the Guardians have defeated. Funnily enough, the dying Worm Familiar was given a purpose, too.

Behold the Parasite, an Exotic Grenade Launcher that shoots Hive worms. This is a funny weapon because it happens to be one of the few weapons that talks to the Guardians.

The worm inside this weapon isn't really happy with its confinement, but it won't be getting out of its prison anytime soon.

3) Osteo Striga

The Osteo Striga is yet another weapon that was introduced with the Witch Queen expansion in Destiny 2. This SMG is unique because it fires poisonous rounds.

The bullets from the Osteo Striga deal poison damage whenever a target is eliminated through precision damage. It also triggers a toxic burst that damages enemies in a short radius, applying poison damage to them as well.

The Osteo Striga is one of the easiest weapons in the game and works wonderfully well in PvE. Moreover, it can do wonders in PvP. Guardians can even score a kill after their death if they've managed to deal enough poison damage to their enemy.

4) Assassin's Cowl

Hunters in Destiny 2 are known for their ability to turn invisible. People can't really kill anything that they can't see. However, there's one small problem. Hunters can only go invisible if they have the Void Subclass equipped.

The Assassin's Cowl is an Exotic armor piece that takes care of this issue. Thanks to an intrinsic perk on this item, Hunters can go invisible every time they land a powered melee blow.

Moreover, with the perfect Solar 3.0 build, Hunters can get an infinite supply of knives. And with an infinite supply of knives, they can technically remain invisible forever.

5) Gjallarhorn

The Gjallarhorn is arguably the most iconic weapon in the entire Destiny universe. This weapon was first seen in Destiny and was later released in Destiny 2 as part of the 30th-anniversary celebrations.

Soon after its release, the Gjallarhorn made its way into almost every weapon loadout in the game. Its intrinsic perk is known as Wolfpack Rounds. The rounds fired from this weapon split into tracking projectiles that track and damage opponents.

Moreover, whenever a Guardian fires this weapon, the Wolfpack Rounds buff applies to all their allies, even if they're using non-exotic Rocket Launchers.

6) Loreley Splendor

The Loreley Splendor Exotic Helm is single-handedly responsible for making Titans almost unkillable in Destiny 2. With the intrinsic perk on this piece, Titans can create a Sunspot whenever their health drops to critical levels.

With the right build, Sunspots can heal Titans almost instantly. They can also trigger a Sunspot by spawning a barricade. These Sunspots not only heal a Titan, but they can also damage any enemy that might stumble into them.

Titans have always been really tanky in the game, and with the Lorelei Splendor in the mix, they can be really difficult to kill. The helmet looks really good too, so that's an added bonus.

7) Phoenix Protocol

The Phoenix Protocol is one of the most sought-after Warlock Exotic Armor pieces in the game. With the Solar 3.0 rework, most Warlocks can be seen running an Empowering Rift on their character.

The Phoenix Protocol fits wonderfully well with a Warlock's Empowering Rift. Whenever a Guardian grabs a kill while standing in an Empowering Rift, they gain super energy.

With the Phoenix Protocol in the mix, most Warlocks have very little downtime on their super ability. And there's no Warlock in Destiny 2 who doesn't love spamming supers.

8) Riskrunner

The Riskrunner is the first Exotic weapon that Guardians can get their hands on whenever they start on a new character. This Exotic SMG is very easy to use and will proc wonderfully well with the Arc 3.0 rework that's coming soon.

The Riskrunner comes with an intrinsic perk known as the Arc Conductor. With this perk, the weapon not only resists incoming Arc damage, but it also becomes powerful.

Coupled with the Arc Superconductor perk, Guardians can usually chain lightning to their nearby enemies whenever they fire this gun. Chain Lightning kills also return bullets to the current magazine.

9) Dead Man's Tale

Dead Man's Tale is an Exotic that can be dubbed the King of Scout Rifles in Destiny 2. This weapon dominated the PvP meta for a while after its release and was soon nerfed by Bungie.

Despite the nerf, this weapon continues to rule the streets in the game, both in PvP and PvE. With the catalyst for the weapon unlocked, the Dead Man's Tale is pretty accurate even when being fired from the hip.

Earlier, the Dead Man's Tale could only be found aboard the Cabal vessel called the Glyckon. The Glyckon has disappeared from the system, but Xur managed to get his hands on this weapon. He now sells a version of it every week. This weapon is a must-have for everyone interested in PvP in Destiny 2.

10) Deathbringer

The Deathbringer is Destiny 2's own version of a hand-held carpet bomber. The weapon is a Rocket Launcher, but it doesn't function like one.

When firing this weapon, Guardians don't need to fire the projectile at the target. Instead, they need to fire it above the target. They can then detonate the warhead once it's within range of the target. Upon detonation, the warhead drops Void Orbs that explode and dish out damage.

This weapon usually focuses on a lot of AoE damage, so Guardians can actually focus on damaging multiple enemies at the same time.

Moreover, the Void Orbs that the warheads drop can actually track down enemies. This feature made the weapon very deadly in PvP.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far